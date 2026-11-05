Petrol prices have reached N1,370 per litre in Lagos as depot increases push filling stations to raise pump prices

Depots in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Warri raised petrol prices, while some filling stations kept rates unchanged

Diesel prices fell at several depots, but rising petrol costs could increase transport fares and household expenses

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Petrol prices have climbed to as high as N1,370 per litre in Lagos, piling fresh pressure on motorists and households following another round of price adjustments by depot operators across Nigeria.

The latest increases have forced major filling stations, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), MRS and Mobil, to review their pump prices as marketers grapple with rising supply costs.

Dangote Refinery's petrol price hikes spark a nationwide price rise as filling stations adjust rates. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Market checks showed that NNPC and MRS filling stations sold Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at N1,360 per litre, while Mobil offered the product at N1,349.

Independent marketers charged between N1,365 and N1,370 per litre, depending on location.

Lagos depots announce fresh petrol prices

According to PetroleumPriceNG, depot operators in Lagos recorded significant price adjustments, signalling renewed pressure on the downstream petroleum market.

A.A. Rano increased its petrol price by N75 to N1,295 per litre, while African Terminal, Aiteo and Integrated adjusted their rates to approximately N1,300.

NIPCO raised its price by N55 to N1,305 per litre, while Dangote Refinery implemented a marginal N3 increase, bringing its gantry price to N1,303.

MRS, however, maintained its depot price at N1,310 per litre.

The adjustments highlight the widening pressure on marketers, who must account for transportation, distribution and operating expenses before selling petrol to consumers.

Port Harcourt, Warri record price increases

Similar developments emerged across other major petroleum distribution centres.

In Port Harcourt, Matrix increased its petrol price by N15 to N1,300 per litre, while Bulk Strategic, Masters and T.S.L maintained their rates at N1,300.

Warri also witnessed upward adjustments, with A.Y.M. Shafa and Matrix increasing prices by N17 each to N1,300 per litre.

Parker followed with a N15 increase, bringing its price to N1,300.

In Calabar, Fynefield and Northwest listed petrol at N1,360 per litre.

Diesel prices fall across major depots

Unlike petrol, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly called diesel, recorded reductions at several depots.

In Lagos, WOSBAB reduced its diesel price by N21 to N1,809 per litre, while Bulk Strategic lowered its rate by N15 to N1,835.

Rain Oil and Dangote Refinery also adjusted their diesel prices downward to N1,850 and N1,823, respectively.

In Warri, Matrix and Rain Oil reduced diesel prices by N5 each to N1,835, while Edo Refinery, NIPCO and Prudent maintained N1,840 per litre.

Filling stations announce new petrol prices; MRS, NNPC, Mobil and others adjust pumps. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Nigerians face renewed fuel price pressure

The contrasting movements in petrol and diesel prices underscore continued volatility in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector.

For consumers, the latest petrol increases could translate into higher transportation expenses and additional pressure on household budgets.

Further pump price adjustments remain possible as filling stations respond to changing depot costs.

Dangote raises petrol price

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery raised its petrol gantry price to N1,300 per litre on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, from the previous rate of N1,215.

The latest increase reverses its two previous price adjustments, during which the refinery reduced its petrol price twice.

Source: Legit.ng