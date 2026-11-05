Saudi Arabia has published a structured payroll for English teachers that ties basic salary and annual bonuses directly to academic qualifications

The pay scale covers 11 qualification categories, from a three-year teacher training certificate up to a Master's degree in TEFL

All figures in the official salary table already include the 15% Cost of Living Allowance issued under a Royal Order

Saudi Arabia operates a formal pay scale for English language teachers that sets basic salaries, annual experience bonuses, and maximum earnings based strictly on each teacher's highest academic qualification.

All figures in the schedule already include the 15% Cost of Living Allowance granted under Royal Order No. A/23, dated 20/03/1432 AH.

Saudi Arabia English teacher salaries increase by qualification level, with higher academic credentials. Credit: Anadolu/Getty

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English teacher salary bands by qualification

The lowest entry point applies to teachers who hold a three-year teacher training certificate or a Master's degree taken directly after secondary school. Both categories start on a basic salary of SAR 4,830 per month, with an annual experience bonus of SAR 175 for up to 15 years, bringing the maximum salary to SAR 7,455.

Teachers with a standard university degree (B.A.) earn a basic salary of SAR 5,175, rising by SAR 175 each year to a ceiling of SAR 7,800.

Adding a Diploma of Education to the B.A. pushes the starting salary to SAR 5,865, with a larger annual bonus of SAR 210 and a maximum of SAR 9,015. A B.A. combined with TEFL certification starts at SAR 6,040, also with a SAR 210 annual increment, reaching SAR 9,190 at the top.

Teachers who hold a B.A. plus both TEFL and a Diploma start at SAR 6,385, with an annual bonus of SAR 225 and a maximum salary of SAR 9,760.

At the postgraduate level, a standard Master's degree (M.A.) carries a basic salary of SAR 6,210, an annual bonus of SAR 225, and a maximum of SAR 9,585. Pairing an M.A. with a Diploma of Education moves the starting figure to SAR 6,385, with a SAR 245 bonus each year and a ceiling of SAR 10,060.

An M.A. combined with TEFL, or a dedicated M.A. in TEFL, both attract the same basic salary of SAR 6,555 and the same annual increment of SAR 245, with a maximum of SAR 10,230.

Top of the pay scale

The highest salaries go to teachers who hold an M.A. with both TEFL certification and a Diploma of Education. That combination starts at SAR 6,730 per month, earns an annual bonus of SAR 260, and reaches a maximum of SAR 10,630 after 15 years of experience.

Across all 11 categories, the experience bonus structure caps at 15 years, meaning salary growth stops at that point regardless of further service.

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Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has released an official salary structure for engineers recruited from abroad, setting out basic pay, experience allowances, and maximum earnings for three qualification levels in line with a royal decree.

Source: Legit.ng