Gadi Eisenkot said a majority of Israeli citizens, by more than half a million votes, voted against Netanyahu's government and for change

Eisenkot laid out 4 conditions any coalition partner must accept before being welcomed into the government he plans to form

The former general said he would only back military action before the new government is sworn in if Israel faces direct and immediate threats

Gadi Eisenkot, the Israeli opposition leader, declared on October 31, 2026, that the results of the October 27 elections gave a clear mandate for change, with a majority of Israeli citizens voting against the government he associates with the failures of October 7.

Writing on his official X account, [@gadi_eisenkot](https://x.com/gadi_eisenkot), Eisenkot said the final vote count showed that more than half a million votes separated those who backed the current government from those who opposed it, adding that this majority held among all Israeli citizens as well as among the serving Zionist public.

Gadi Eisenkot says Israel’s election results deliver a clear mandate for change and open the path to forming a new coalition government. Photo credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eisenkot's 4 conditions for coalition partners

Eisenkot said he intends to form a broad, Zionist, and state-like government built on national consensus, and that any Knesset member willing to commit to four core principles would be welcome as a partner.

Those principles are: recognition of Israel as a Jewish, democratic, liberal, and egalitarian state; commitment to the values of the Declaration of Independence; mandatory service for all Israeli citizens, covering military, national, and civilian tracks; and recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organisation with a binding commitment to destroying its military and political power in Gaza.

"Every Knesset member who is willing to sign on to these principles is a potential partner on the path to establishing a new and better government for Israel," he wrote.

Eisenkot also outlined immediate legislative priorities he plans to pursue once a government is in place, including establishing a state commission of inquiry into the events of October 7, advancing mandatory military service, repealing what he called "constitutional coup laws," and expanding recognition and compensation for those serving in the Israel Defence Forces.

Eisenkot on military decisions before government is sworn in

On security matters, Eisenkot drew a clear line regarding decisions that may arise before a new government is sworn in. He said he would only support military operations if Israel faces direct and immediate threats that cannot be deferred, warning against using the transition period to push through moves that should wait for an elected and accountable government.

"The war against our enemies is not over. The war's objectives have not been achieved," he wrote, adding that he would work "quietly and creatively" to translate the voters' will into a functioning government.

He urged Israelis to reject what he described as attempts to cast doubt on the election results or to manipulate the coalition-building process, insisting that it is the Knesset, not the outgoing government, that grants confidence to any new administration.

"I commit to it," he closed, pledging to act with courage and full commitment to voters and the State of Israel in the weeks ahead.

See the X post below:

Netanyahu's party claims Arab parties rigged Israeli elections

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has accused Arab political parties in Israel of stealing the country's elections through a series of criminal acts, including bribery, violence, forgery, and the use of prohibited software to drive up voter numbers.

Source: Legit.ng