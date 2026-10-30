Abdulsamod Abdulfatai graduated as the only male first-class student in the Department of Accounting at the University of Ilorin

The graduate also qualified as an ACA with ICAN, completing all professional exams in a single sitting alongside his undergraduate studies

Abdulfatai earned a scholarship, interned at KPMG Nigeria, and represented Nigeria at the CFA Institute Research Challenge Sub-Saharan Africa regional stage

Abdulsamod Abdulfatai, a graduate of the University of Ilorin, made history in October 2026 when he became the only male student in his department to leave with a first-class degree, while also walking away as the Male Best Graduating Student in the Department of Accounting.

Sharing the milestone on LinkedIn, Abdulfatai described the four-year journey as one defined by growth, sacrifice, and the ability to seize every opportunity that came his way. He expressed gratitude to God, his family, lecturers, mentors, and friends for their roles in shaping his experience.

UNILORIN student who won scholarship bags first class. Photo: Abdulsamod Abdulfatai

Source: UGC

UNILORIN first-class graduate shares achievements

Beyond the first-class honours degree, Abdulfatai qualified as an ACA through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), completing all professional examinations in one sitting. He also received the AbdulKabir Aliu Foundation scholarship and was named Scholar of the Year by NUASA.

On the competition circuit, he claimed first place at the Investment Society's CFA Ethics Challenge, which featured 13 competing teams. He followed that with a first runner-up finish at the CFA Institute Research Challenge 2026, a result that earned him a place representing Nigeria at the Sub-Saharan Africa regional stage. He also finished as first runner-up at the OJ Tax Competition.

His professional exposure during his undergraduate years was equally broad. He completed internships at KPMG Nigeria in audit, Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited in finance and strategy, and Sentiora Capital in investment research. He also served as a Corporate and Investment Banking Trainee under the SEO Global programme and worked as an analyst in the Investment Banking Division of the Investment Society at the University of Ilorin.

UNILORIN first-class graduate lists experience

Abdulfatai accumulated more than 40 certifications from roughly 25 institutions, covering areas such as corporate finance, valuation, and investment banking. Programmes completed include the McKinsey Forward Programme, ALX Professional Foundations, Andrew Stotz Valuation Masterclass, AmplifyME Finance Accelerator, and a Bank of America Investment Banking Simulation.

In terms of leadership, he served as a Technical Committee Member at Finnovation, Co-Media Lead at the National Tax Colloquium, and Co-Head of Media at the Accounting Summit Ilorin. He also worked as an ICAN tutor at Relief Academy and mentored fellow students academically throughout his time at the university.

Closing his announcement, Abdulfatai described leaving Unilorin with not just a degree but a stronger passion for equity research, investment banking, valuation, and strategy, and said he was excited for the next chapter ahead.

Abdulfatai's LinkedIn post drew warm reactions from his network.

Abdulquadri Fasasi said:

"Congratulations Abdulsamod. May Allah bless this for you."

Christian Unaji Inalegwu wrote:

"It was a great time sharing the stage with you at the CFA research challenge. Congratulations and wish you success in all you do!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng