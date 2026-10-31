Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh sparked debate after comparing the 1994 squad to the current Nigeria national team

Oliseh argued that today's players lack the quality and top-tier European club representation that defined the celebrated 1994 generation

Fans on X were split in their reactions, with many backing Oliseh's view while others questioned the comparison

Former Nigeria captain Sunday Oliseh has reignited a long-running debate in Nigerian football circles, claiming that the 1994 Super Eagles squad was superior to the current generation of players representing the country.

After failing to qualify for two consecutive FIFA World Cups in 2022 and 2026, the current Super Eagles squad led by Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi have received heavy criticism from fans and some ex-internationals.

Sunday Oliseh has sparked public debate after comparing the legendary 1994 Super Eagles generation to the current national team. Photo by Mark Metcalfe

Source: Getty Images

Oliseh made the comments during an appearance on The Play Zone Podcast, where he argued that today's Super Eagles players do not possess the same "quality and top-tier European club representation" that made the 1994 side one of Africa's greatest football teams.

Why the 1994 squad is considered the best

The 1994 Super Eagles, managed by Dutch coach Clemens Westerhof, achieved a string of historic results that cemented their reputation as Nigeria's finest footballing generation.

The squad won Nigeria's second Africa Cup of Nations title in Tunisia that year, beating Zambia 2-1 in the final through a brace from Emmanuel Amuneke.

Later that same year, the team made Nigeria's first-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup in the United States, finishing top of Group D above Argentina, Bulgaria, and Greece.

They reached the round of 16 before losing 2-1 to eventual finalists Italy in extra time.

As seen on FIFA's official website, in April 1994, the team climbed to fifth in the FIFA World Rankings, the highest position ever recorded by an African men's national team.

The squad was packed with talent across all positions.

Peter Rufai was in goal, while the defence featured the likes of Stephen Keshi, Austin Eguavoen, and Uche Okechukwu.

The midfield included Oliseh himself alongside Mutiu Adepoju and Austin Okocha, and the attack boasted Rashidi Yekini, Daniel Amokachi, Finidi George, and Victor Ikpeba, among others.

How fans responded to Oliseh's claims

The comments drew significant reaction on X, with opinions divided between those who backed the former captain and those who pushed back.

@ObanlaWasiu wrote:

"Oliseh set shed blood, lost teeth and gave Nigeria a footballing identity world could not ignore. Many who earn a living talking football today stand on the recognition those legends brought our nation. They didn't just wear the jersey, they paid its price. They are the golden generation."

@Yinkzworld2 added:

"I was privileged to watch many years of Sunday Oliseh generation, what time that was. I watch the next generation up to the present one and I can get why this is such a debate. One thing is, the commitment then it's higher, it was like the greatest honor to wear the jersey then unlike now."

Not everyone agreed, however. @aisayaomichael wrote:

"I don't agree. We have bad management and poor coaching."

@AyodejiOmoyemi pointed out that a later generation also won the Nations Cup:

"After their set Mikel set won the Nations Cup as well in 2013 yet this particular 1994 set like to believe they own Nigeria football like we owe them our lives."

Okocha reflects on 1994 World Cup debut

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Jay-Jay Okocha’s reflections on Nigeria’s 1994 World Cup squad and why he believes the team failed to reach its full potential.

The former captain said the players lacked belief, even though they had the quality to go all the way. He also argued that Nigeria’s political withdrawal from the 1996 AFCON and the resulting 1998 ban cost the golden generation a chance to win more titles.

Source: Legit.ng