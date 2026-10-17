The UAE outlined income, educational, and permit conditions self-employed foreigners must meet to qualify for its Green Residence Permit

Applicants must earn at least AED 360,000 annually from self-employment over the previous two years to be eligible

A freelance work permit from MOHRE and at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification are also required

The United Arab Emirates has published the conditions self-employed foreigners must satisfy to qualify for its Green Residence Permit.

The conditions cover financial thresholds, educational qualifications, and official permit requirements.

Green residence permit: UAE sets minimum earnings self-employed foreigners must meet to qualify. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hindustan Times

Source: Getty Images

Self-employed foreigners: UAE Green Residence Permit requirements

The following conditions must all be met to be eligible:

1. Obtain a freelance work permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

2. Hold at least a bachelor's degree, a specialised diploma, or an equivalent qualification recognised by the UAE.

3. Demonstrate an annual income of at least AED 360,000 (N130,493,015) earned from self-employment over the two years preceding the application, or provide satisfactory evidence of sufficient financial resources to cover living costs throughout the entire period of stay in the UAE.

What the income threshold means

For Nigerians considering the freelance route into UAE residency, the income benchmark is particularly significant. An annual self-employment income of AED 360,000 converts to roughly N130.5 million, meaning applicants must be able to show consistent, verifiable earnings at that level across a two-year window, or demonstrate an alternative financial standing that meets the UAE's standard.

The Green Residence Permit is designed for skilled freelancers and self-employed professionals who wish to live and work in the UAE without being tied to a local employer.

Unlike traditional work visas, it gives holders greater independence and does not require a company sponsor, making it an attractive option for high-earning independent workers looking to settle in the country.

UAE outlines salary thresholds for residency applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had set different income thresholds for foreigners applying for residency permits based on their accommodation arrangements.

Those whose employers provide housing must earn at least AED 3,000 monthly, while applicants responsible for their own accommodation need a minimum monthly salary of AED 4,000.

Source: Legit.ng