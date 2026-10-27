The UAE allowance and bonus process follows a structured workflow involving employees, HR departments and finance teams to ensure compliance and accurate payroll management

Each stage, from submitting supporting documents to registering financial procedures in the BAYANATI System, plays a key role in maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance

Understanding these steps helps employees and organisations process allowances and bonuses efficiently while ensuring proper documentation and record-keeping

Managing allowances and bonuses in the UAE requires a clear process to ensure compliance with HR regulations and proper financial record-keeping.

Organisations use a structured procedure that involves employees, HR departments and finance teams working together through the BAYANATI System.

The UAE allowances and bonus process ensures applications are reviewed, approved and processed through the BAYANATI System. Photo credit: Anadolu

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UAE allowances and bonus process: Application stage

The first step in the UAE allowances and bonus process is for the employee to submit an application for the allowance or bonus.

The request must be accompanied by all supporting documents required under the HR Law, as amended, and its Executive List.

Responsible organisational unit: Concerned Department Responsible person: Concerned Employee

UAE allowances and bonus process: HR compliance review

Once the application has been submitted, the HR Department reviews the supporting documents to ensure they comply with the HR Law, as amended, and the Executive List thereof.

This review helps confirm that all required documentation is complete and meets the relevant regulatory requirements before the request can proceed further.

Responsible organisational unit: HR Department Responsible person: Employee in charge at the HR Department

UAE allowances and bonus process: HR procedure preparation

After verifying the documentation, the HR Department prepares the relevant allowance or bonus procedure. The department then forwards the procedure to the Finance Department through the BAYANATI System.

This step ensures that the request is formally documented and routed through the appropriate internal channels.

Responsible organisational unit: HR Department Responsible person: Employee in charge at the HR Department

UAE allowances and bonus process: Salary adjustment

The Finance Department is responsible for adding the approved increase to the employee’s salary where applicable. This adjustment is carried out through the BAYANATI System.

Accurate salary updates help ensure that approved allowances and bonuses are reflected correctly in payroll records.

Responsible organisational unit: Finance Department Responsible person: Employee in charge

UAE allowances and bonus process: Financial registration and record-keeping

The final stage involves registering the financial procedure in the BAYANATI System and maintaining all relevant documents in the employee’s file.

Proper record-keeping supports accountability, compliance and future reference needs.

Responsible organisational unit: HR Department

African countries whose citizens qualify for 60-day entry visas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates has expanded access to its entry visa programme, naming Kenya and South Africa among newly eligible nationalities that can now apply for 14-day or 60-day UAE entry visas.

Source: Legit.ng