Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior launched the Absher Travel for Visitors service on October 26, 2026, covering all land border crossings in the Kingdom

The service lets travellers register personal details, vehicle information, and insurance digitally through the Absher app before reaching the border

It is noteworthy that the digital entry process will become mandatory for all eligible visitors six months after the launch date

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior launched the "Absher Travel for Visitors" service on Sunday, October 26, 2026, enabling Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals and other foreign visitors to complete land border entry procedures digitally through the Absher mobile app.

The service was announced via the Saudi Press Agency and was developed in partnership with eight government bodies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), the Insurance Authority, the General Directorate of Passports, and Public Security.

Saudi Arabia rolls out digital entry service for six countries and opens the door to foreign visitors. Photo credit: Bastien Ohier, Wung Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Absher digital entry service: Who it covers

The service applies to nationals of all six GCC member states — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman — as well as other foreign visitors entering the Kingdom through any of its land border crossings.

It is designed to reduce congestion at border points by allowing travellers to handle entry formalities before they arrive.

Saudi Arabia: How to use the Absher app service

To access the service, visitors must open the Absher app and navigate to the "Absher Travel for Visitors" section ahead of their trip.

They are then required to select their nationality, enter their mobile phone number and document type, and specify their intended border crossing and expected travel date. After completing those steps, users fill in traveller details, vehicle information, and obtain the required vehicle insurance digitally.

The Ministry said the service is part of a broader push to improve the quality of electronic services available to people visiting the Kingdom and to make land border arrivals smoother and more efficient.

Use will remain voluntary for the first six months following the launch, after which it becomes mandatory for all covered visitors.

Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had opened the door for three categories of foreigners to get its gifted residency and permanent stay in the country.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had announced new financial support for retirees.

Saudi Arabia's new minimum wage for private sector workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a new minimum wage for workers in the private sector.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud approved the measures on October 25, 2026, in Riyadh, following a proposal by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Under the directive, civilian and military personnel on civil service salary scales, as well as those on operational programme contracts, will receive a SAR500 (approximately ₦180,383) increase in their monthly allowances.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng