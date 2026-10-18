The FBI published the full list of conditions that anyone seeking employment with the agency must meet before their application is considered

US citizenship is the first and most fundamental requirement, meaning the agency is open to nationals of only one country

Beyond citizenship, applicants must satisfy eight additional conditions ranging from a clean criminal record to compliance with tax obligations

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has made clear which country's citizens are eligible to work for the agency, and it is exclusively the United States, alongside eight other conditions every applicant must satisfy before their application can even be considered.

The requirements are published on the official US government website and apply to anyone hoping to join the FBI in any capacity.

US explains 9 conditions for joining the FBI. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Aaron Schwartz , FBI

Source: Getty Images

US citizenship is the first FBI requirement

Being a US citizen is the non-negotiable starting point. No other nationality qualifies, making it the single most restrictive condition on the list before any further screening takes place.

8 other conditions FBI applicants must meet

Beyond citizenship, the FBI's published guidelines set out eight additional requirements:

1. A clean public record with no felony convictions

2. Compliance with the FBI's drug policy

3. A passed urinalysis test and background investigation

4. Student loan repayments that are in good standing

5. All required annual federal, state, and local taxes must have been filed

6. Court-ordered child support payments must be current

7. No involvement with any organisation designed to overthrow the US government

8. Registration with the Selective Service System, where applicable

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

The guidelines state:

"To be eligible for employment, you must adhere to the following guidelines prior to application consideration."

The conditions collectively cover financial responsibility, legal history, civic duty, and loyalty to the government, painting a picture of the kind of candidate the agency considers a trustworthy fit. Applicants who fall short on any single point face disqualification before the formal hiring process even begins.

Australia mentions people eligible for military recruitment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had opened its military recruitment to permanent residents from four countries, allowing eligible foreigners to join the Australian Defence Force without first obtaining citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia for at least one year and meet the required military entry and security conditions.

Source: Legit.ng