Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the income threshold foreigners must meet to qualify for the country's long-term digital nomad visa

Applicants working remotely must prove average monthly earnings equivalent to at least four times Portugal's monthly minimum wage over the last three months

Both employed and self-employed remote workers can apply, but each category requires a different set of supporting documents to prove income

Portugal has set a clear income benchmark for foreigners who want to live in the country long-term as digital nomads, with the requirements published on the official portal of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Portuguese government's diplomatic portal, anyone applying for a national visa to work remotely from Portugal must show proof of average monthly income over the preceding three months, with the minimum acceptable figure set at four times Portugal's monthly minimum guaranteed remuneration.

Portugal says foreigners eyeing long-term digital nomad visa must meet salary threshold. Photo credit: Vanguard News.

Source: UGC

Portugal's current national minimum wage stands at €1,020 per month, meaning digital nomad applicants must demonstrate average monthly earnings of at least €4,080 to meet the financial threshold.

What Documents Digital Nomads Need

The specific documents required vary depending on whether the applicant is in employment or works independently.

Those in subordinate employment, meaning they work for an employer, must submit either a valid work contract or a declaration from their employer confirming the working relationship.

Self-employed applicants and independent contractors have three options: a society contract, a contract for the provision of services, or a document confirming services rendered to one or more entities. In all cases, the income used to prove financial means must be directly tied to one of these contractual arrangements.

Applicants must also submit a document confirming their tax residency. The portal notes that the listed documents are the minimum required at the point of application, and individual consular posts retain the right to request additional materials at their discretion.

General Requirements for All Applicants

Beyond the income-specific documents, all applicants for a Portuguese national visa must submit a completed and signed application form, two recent passport-sized photographs, a valid travel document, and proof of valid travel insurance covering medical expenses and potential repatriation.

A criminal record certificate from the applicant's home country or country of residence for the past year is also mandatory, along with general proof of financial resources.

Portugal's digital nomad visa has attracted significant interest from remote workers across Africa and beyond as part of the broader wave of countries introducing dedicated visa pathways for location-independent professionals.

Portugal lists exemption from family reunification rule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal's revised Foreigners' Law, which took effect on 23 October 2025, introduced a two-year residency requirement before most foreign nationals can apply for family reunification.

The law carved out specific exemptions, with certain visa holders and families with children excluded from the two-year waiting period.

Source: Legit.ng