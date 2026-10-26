Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr named his two preferred candidates for the 2026 Ballon d'Or while speaking from London

Rohr, currently head coach of Benin Republic, watched Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 before sharing his thoughts on the award

The Franco-German coach acknowledged that four players could realistically win the prize, but expressed a clear personal preference

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has shared his views on who should win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, naming Lamine Yamal and Michael Olise as his two preferred candidates for the prestigious award.

Rohr, who now manages Benin Republic's national team, the Cheetahs, made the comments from London, where he had been watching Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea 2-0.

Gernot Rohr picks Lamine Yamal and Michael Olise as Ballon d'Or winner. Photo by Nicolo Campo.

Source: Getty Images

Notably, Rohr stopped short of backing Harry Kane, despite the England captain being among the bookmakers' favourites. Both Kane and Olise are teammates at Bayern Munich, though Rohr's comments pointed clearly in Olise's direction rather than Kane's.

The Franco-German coach said he sees the race as genuinely open, identifying four players: Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and Michael Olise as credible contenders.

"For the best player in the world, it's difficult to say. I think these four players, everybody can win it," Rohr said via The Nation.

Rohr backs Olise and Yamal

However, he made clear that his personal preference leans towards the two younger stars, saying:

"Personally, it could be fine for Michael Olise to win it, but also Yamal, and one of the two, I think, should win it."

Rohr speaks about Mbappe’s chances

Rohr also spoke specifically about Mbappe, suggesting the Real Madrid star has come close to individual recognition before without the results going his way.

"He would deserve it also, because a few times he was there, but it didn't work out for him to be the winner," Rohr said.

Despite laying out his preferences, Rohr was careful to acknowledge that the Ballon d'Or outcome is never certain, given that journalists across the world cast the deciding votes.

"Not easy to say who will win," he added, conceding that surprises remain possible regardless of form or expectation.

Where to watch Ballon d'Or ceremony

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday evening at the London Palladium Theatre in England, the first time outside Paris.

The event, which is a global spectacle, will be available to watch for free worldwide on the awards’ media partner and other associated stations.

Source: Legit.ng