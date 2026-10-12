US Announces Partial Visa Suspension for 14 African Countries, Names Those Affected
- The US Department of State partially suspended visa issuance to nationals of 14 African countries under Presidential Proclamation 10998
- The suspension covers nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F, M, and J student and exchange visitor visas, and all immigrant visas
- Nigeria is among the 14 African countries affected by the partial visa suspension, which took effect on January 1, 2026
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The United States Department of State has partially suspended visa issuance to citizens of 14 African countries, citing national security concerns under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which took effect on January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
The proclamation, titled "Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States," covers a broader list of 39 countries worldwide but specifically partially restricts nationals of 14 African nations from obtaining nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F, M, and J student and exchange visitor visas, as well as all immigrant visas.
US visa: African countries affected by the partial suspension
The 14 African countries whose nationals face partial visa restrictions are:
1. Angola.
2. Benin.
3. Burundi.
4. Côte D'Ivoire.
5. Gabon.
6. The Gambia.
7. Malawi.
8. Mauritania.
9. Nigeria.
10. Senegal.
11. Tanzania.
12. Togo.
13. Zambia.
14. Zimbabwe.
US partial visa restriction: What the suspension means
The US government said it is using "rigorous, security-focused screening and vetting procedures" to ensure that visa-approved individuals do not pose a threat to national security or public safety.
The current restrictions build on an earlier order, Presidential Proclamation 10949, which previously suspended entry for nationals of 19 countries.
That proclamation remained in force until it was modified and expanded by the provisions of Proclamation 10998.
The updated guidance was last published by the Department of State on February 2, 2026.
Nationals of the listed African countries who intend to travel to the United States for business, tourism, or study purposes are advised to consult the Department of State's official notice for full details on which visa categories are affected and what steps to take before applying.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had fully suspended its issuance of visas to citizens of 12 African countries.
US extends its social media checks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had expanded its social media checks to three more visa categories.
This means consular officers will have full visibility into an applicant's online activity as part of the assessment.
The State Department stated plainly that receiving a US visa is not a guaranteed right, noting that "receiving a U.S. visa remains a privilege granted at the government's discretion, not an entitlement."
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng