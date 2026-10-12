The US Department of State partially suspended visa issuance to nationals of 14 African countries under Presidential Proclamation 10998

The suspension covers nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F, M, and J student and exchange visitor visas, and all immigrant visas

Nigeria is among the 14 African countries affected by the partial visa suspension, which took effect on January 1, 2026

The United States Department of State has partially suspended visa issuance to citizens of 14 African countries, citing national security concerns under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which took effect on January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The proclamation, titled "Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States," covers a broader list of 39 countries worldwide but specifically partially restricts nationals of 14 African nations from obtaining nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F, M, and J student and exchange visitor visas, as well as all immigrant visas.

US restricts visa issuance to 14 African countries. Photo credit: Ceazars, WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

US visa: African countries affected by the partial suspension

The 14 African countries whose nationals face partial visa restrictions are:

1. Angola.

2. Benin.

3. Burundi.

4. Côte D'Ivoire.

5. Gabon.

6. The Gambia.

7. Malawi.

8. Mauritania.

9. Nigeria.

10. Senegal.

11. Tanzania.

12. Togo.

13. Zambia.

14. Zimbabwe.

US partial visa restriction: What the suspension means

The US government said it is using "rigorous, security-focused screening and vetting procedures" to ensure that visa-approved individuals do not pose a threat to national security or public safety.

The current restrictions build on an earlier order, Presidential Proclamation 10949, which previously suspended entry for nationals of 19 countries.

That proclamation remained in force until it was modified and expanded by the provisions of Proclamation 10998.

The updated guidance was last published by the Department of State on February 2, 2026.

Nationals of the listed African countries who intend to travel to the United States for business, tourism, or study purposes are advised to consult the Department of State's official notice for full details on which visa categories are affected and what steps to take before applying.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had fully suspended its issuance of visas to citizens of 12 African countries.

US extends its social media checks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had expanded its social media checks to three more visa categories.

This means consular officers will have full visibility into an applicant's online activity as part of the assessment.

The State Department stated plainly that receiving a US visa is not a guaranteed right, noting that "receiving a U.S. visa remains a privilege granted at the government's discretion, not an entitlement."

Source: Legit.ng