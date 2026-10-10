Qatar's Hukoomi platform allows citizens and residents to apply for a housing loan through a single government portal

Applicants can access MSDF and Qatar Development Bank services, track their applications, and request loan instalments in one place

The housing loan service is free and takes between 4 and 5 minutes to complete online

Qatar's government portal, Hukoomi, offers citizens and residents a straightforward way to apply for a housing loan without visiting multiple offices or managing separate applications across different agencies.

The platform brings together services from the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) and the Qatar Development Bank (Qatar DB) under one digital roof.

Apply for a housing loan in Qatar through Hukoomi and access MSDF and Qatar Development Bank services from one convenient online portal. Photo credit: Qatar

Source: UGC

Through the portal, users can submit new applications, monitor the progress of existing ones, and request loan instalments all in one place.

Who can apply

The service is open to both Qatari citizens and residents. The entire process takes between four and five minutes to complete and carries no application fee.

Types of housing loan services available

Hukoomi lists several housing benefit options under the loan category. These include a general request for housing benefits with a loan, a loan disbursement request, and an application to integrate a house under the applicable law. Each service addresses a different stage or type of housing need, giving applicants the flexibility to choose the option that matches their situation.

How loan money is paid out

The way a housing loan is disbursed depends on the type of property involved. For homes still under construction, the funds are released in stages that correspond to each phase of the building process. For properties that are already completed and ready for purchase, the full loan amount is paid directly to the seller once the property has been formally registered.

This staged disbursement model for properties under construction is designed to ensure that funds are released in line with actual building progress, reducing financial risk for all parties involved.

Penalty for foreigners who overstay their visas

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has outlined key visa and residency rules that both visitors and expatriates living in the country are required to follow, warning that violations can attract significant daily fines.

Anyone entering Qatar on a family visit visa is granted a one-month stay.

Source: Legit.ng