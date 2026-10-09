The UK government confirmed that only one study material is officially approved for anyone preparing to take the Life in the UK Test

The test, which costs £50 and must be booked at least 3 days in advance, consists of 24 questions to be answered within 45 minutes

Applicants are required to present an accepted form of photo ID when booking, with eVisa holders needing a share code from their UKVI account

The UK government has confirmed that there is only one officially approved study resource for anyone preparing to sit the Life in the UK Test, a compulsory step for most people applying for British citizenship or permanent settlement in the country.

According to the official government guidance, the sole material candidates are permitted to study from is the Guide for New Residents.

UK says only one official guide is required to pass citizenship test. Photo credit: The Independent.

Source: UGC

Test questions are drawn exclusively from this guide, and no other resource is recognised as a valid preparation tool by the authorities.

What the Life in the UK Test Involves

The test consists of 24 questions covering British traditions and customs, all of which must be completed within a 45-minute window.

It costs £50 to sit and must be booked online no fewer than three days before the intended test date.

The Guide for New Residents is available in several formats, including as a printed book, an eBook, and in audio.

The government also offers an e-learning subscription and an official practice app for those who prefer digital preparation tools.

Who Needs to Take the Test and What ID Is Required

Most people applying for British citizenship or indefinite leave to remain in the UK will need to pass the test.

However, certain groups are exempt, including those under 18 years of age, those aged 65 and above, individuals who have already passed the test in a previous application, and those with a long-term physical or mental health condition who can provide either an exemption form or a letter from a doctor.

To book a test, applicants need a valid email address, a debit or credit card, and an accepted form of photo identification.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng