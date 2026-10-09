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US Reaffirms Defence Partnership With Nigeria After Major General's Visit
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US Reaffirms Defence Partnership With Nigeria After Major General's Visit

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • The US Mission in Nigeria confirmed that Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown paid an official visit to Nigeria to discuss security cooperation
  • The visit centred on building Nigerian-led security solutions and advancing the fight against terrorism in the region
  • The US Mission in Nigeria made the announcement via its official X account on October 9, 2026

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The United States Mission in Nigeria has confirmed a high-level defence visit to the country, saying the trip underscored Washington's commitment to helping Nigeria tackle terrorism and strengthen security across the region.

The mission posted on its official X account on October 9, 2026, announcing that Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown had concluded a visit to Nigeria focused on deepening bilateral security ties between the two countries.

The United States reaffirms its commitment to Nigeria's security through Nigerian-led solutions and long-term defence partnership.
Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown strengthens US-Nigeria defence cooperation as both countries deepen counterterrorism and regional security efforts. Photo credit: USinNigeria/x
Source: Getty Images

According to the post, the visit was aimed at reinforcing a shared dedication to building security capacity that is driven and sustained by Nigerians themselves, rather than dependent on foreign forces.

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US-Nigeria defence cooperation

The US Mission said in its post:

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"The United States stands with Nigeria in countering terrorism and advancing regional security. Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown's visit to Nigeria reaffirmed our strong defence partnership and shared commitment to building Nigerian-led, enduring security solutions and continued cooperation."

The language used by the mission points to a deliberate emphasis on long-term, locally owned security infrastructure, a goal that reflects broader US policy on security assistance in West Africa, where insurgency and armed group activity have placed sustained pressure on governments across the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin regions.

Focus on Nigerian-led solutions

The framing of the visit around "Nigerian-led" solutions signals a shift in how the United States positions its security support in the country. Rather than positioning US involvement as a direct operational role, the mission's statement suggests the focus is on capacity building and institutional support.

Nigeria has for years faced security challenges from Boko Haram and ISWAP in the north-east, as well as banditry and kidnapping across the north-west and north-central zones. Collaborations with international partners, including the United States, have formed part of Nigeria's broader counterterrorism strategy.

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No further details about the agenda, duration, or specific outcomes of Maj. Gen. Brown's visit were provided in the mission's statement.

See the X post below:

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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