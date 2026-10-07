The US Mission in Nigeria broke its silence on the Nigerian Air Force plane crash that claimed 25 lives in Ondo State on October 5, 2026

The ATR-42 turboprop aircraft went down near Igbokoda during a routine flight from Benin City to Lagos, with no survivors among the 25 on board

President Bola Tinubu declared three days of national mourning as military authorities opened a full investigation into the cause of the crash

The United States Mission in Nigeria has offered its condolences to all those affected by the Nigerian Air Force plane crash that killed 25 people in Ondo State on 5 October 2026.

In a statement posted to its official X account on 6 October 2026, the US Mission expressed grief over the loss of life and reaffirmed America's commitment to its relationship with Nigeria.

The US reacts following the tragic NAF plane crash that claimed 25 lives. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US reacts over NAF plane crash

The official statement from the embassy read:

"The US Mission in Nigeria sends our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those lost in yesterday's Nigerian Air Force crash. We stand with the people of Nigeria and remain committed to our strong security partnership."

The US has previously supplied aircraft and technical training to the NAF, making the partnership a critical component of Nigeria’s defense infrastructure.

NAF ATR-42 crashes near Igbokoda

The crash involved a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 twin-engine turboprop aircraft that lost contact with air traffic control during what was described as a routine flight from Benin City to Lagos. The aircraft came down in a swampy, riverine area near Igbokoda, close to a naval base in Ondo State. All 20 passengers and 5 crew members on board died in the incident.

Rescue teams have been working to recover the remaining wreckage from the difficult terrain, while military authorities have launched a full investigation to establish the exact cause of the crash.

Nigeria mourns as international support pours in

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu responded by declaring three days of national mourning, ordering flags to fly at half-mast across the country in honour of those who perished.

The United States was among the first international partners to publicly acknowledge the tragedy. The two countries share a long-standing defence partnership, with the US having previously provided aircraft and technical training to the Nigerian Air Force, making the statement from the US Mission especially pointed in its significance.

See the US Mission's statement that drew widespread attention:

Deadliest Nigeria Air Force crashes in history

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that we announced a list of deadliest Nigerian Air Force plane crashes in history, from the 1980 disaster in Delta State to the latest crash in Ondo State.

The 1992 C-130 crash in Lagos killed all 159 people on board, while the latest tragedy claimed 25 lives. Read the full list of major crashes and the details behind them.

Source: Legit.ng