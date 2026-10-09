Thailand advanced two separate tax proposals on October 6 and 7, 2026, targeting international travellers arriving and departing the country

A 450 baht tourist arrival tax is nearing government review, while a 1,000 baht departure tax is currently open for public consultation

Neither tax has taken effect yet, but both measures could add significant costs for foreign visitors travelling through Thai airports

Thailand is moving closer to introducing two separate levies on international travellers, with both proposals advancing through government channels in early October 2026.

The first measure is a 450 baht tourist arrival tax aimed at foreign visitors entering the country.

Thailand advances proposed arrival and departure taxes, potentially adding 1,450 baht to international travel costs. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The second is a proposed 1,000 baht departure tax that would apply to travellers of all nationalities, including Thai citizens, when leaving Thailand by air.

Developments on both fronts came within days of each other. On October 6, 2026, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports held a meeting to review the arrival tax proposal, which is now nearing formal government consideration. A day later, on October 7, the Ministry of Finance submitted a draft bill on the departure tax for public consultation.

What the combined cost could mean for travellers

If both taxes are eventually adopted, a foreign tourist flying into and out of Thailand would face an additional combined charge of 1,450 baht. This figure is separate from existing airport fees already included in airline ticket prices.

The proposals are still at preliminary stages. The arrival tax remains under government review, while the departure tax is currently in the public consultation phase. Neither measure has been signed into law or come into effect.

Thailand has long been one of Southeast Asia's most visited destinations, drawing millions of international tourists each year.

The two proposed levies represent a broader effort by Thai authorities to generate additional revenue from tourism, though the timeline for any final decision on either tax remains unclear.

Thailand ends 60-day visa exemption in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Thailand is rolling out sweeping changes to its entry rules from September 15, 2026, ending the 60-day visa-free scheme that has been in place since July 2024 and replacing it with a tighter framework that affects dozens of nationalities worldwide.

Source: Legit.ng