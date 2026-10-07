Ireland's Department of Justice published visa decisions for applications processed through its Abuja mission for the week of September 28 to October 4, 2026

Dozens of Nigerian applicants received decisions, with a significant number of applications either approved or refused during the period

The published list contains application numbers and corresponding decisions, allowing Nigerians to check the outcome of their submissions

Ireland's Department of Justice has published visa application decisions for Nigerian applicants processed through its Abuja mission during the week of 28 September 2026 to 4 October 2026.

A total of 43 decisions appear on the published list, covering applications classified under the Department of Justice (DoJ) Abuja mission.

Ireland visa decisions for Nigerian applicants processed through the Abuja mission show approved and refused applications for the latest review period. Photo credit: Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Approved applications

The following application numbers received approvals during the period:

81434722, 81437162, 81438382, 81438932, 81439202, 83431392, 83554601, 83663282, 84133302, 84155542, 84212792, 84277222, 84442331, 84939432, 84954412, 84958382, 85174232, 85677452, 85681982, 85705202, 85706622, 85706912, 85738142, 85770332, 85873302, and 85884012.

Refused applications

Applications that were refused include: 77742972, 77751592, 77753362, 79139652, 79240812, 79283112, 79452392, 79603662, 80013132, 80038042, 81467982, 81776742, 83375422, 84277222, 85572722, 85643062, and 85674952.

How to check your application

Applicants can verify their outcome by matching their unique application number against the list published by the Irish Department of Justice. The reference numbers are the primary means of identification, as no personal names are attached to the public record.

Nigeria remains one of the key African countries whose citizens regularly apply for Irish visas, driven in part by the ongoing japa wave — the broad emigration trend among Nigerians seeking better opportunities in Europe and North America.

Legit.ng has previously reported on Ireland's periodic release of visa decisions for applicants processed through its Abuja mission, including outcomes for earlier application windows in 2026.

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Legit.ng earlier reported that Ireland has officially published the minimum annual salaries that foreign nationals must earn to qualify for three of its most-used work permit categories in 2026, with figures rising across the board compared to previous years.

Source: Legit.ng