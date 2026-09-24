Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration has published a list of nationalities that do not need to pay visa fees

It is noteworthy that five African countries appear on the official exemption list published by Irish immigration authorities

Travellers from the listed five African nations can apply for Irish visas without paying the standard application fee

Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration has confirmed that citizens of certain countries are exempt from paying visa fees when applying to enter the country, with five African nations included on the official list.

The exemption details are published on the Irish Immigration website, which sets out the full breakdown of pre-clearance and entry visa fees applicable, and it applies in 2026.

Ireland names five African countries eligible for a free 30-day tourist visa. Photo credit: Paul Faith, Peng Song

Source: Getty Images

The list covers nationalities from multiple regions, though only a handful of African countries feature among the exempted nations.

African countries exempt from Ireland visa fees

According to the Irish Immigration Service, the following African countries are on the visa fee exemption list:

1. Côte d'Ivoire.

2. Morocco.

3. Tunisia.

4. Uganda.

5. Zambia.

Citizens of these five countries who apply for an Irish visa are not required to pay the standard visa application fee that applies to most other nationalities.

The exemption covers the application process, though travellers must still meet all other entry requirements set by Irish immigration authorities.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ireland had named 16 countries whose citizens are exempt from paying visa fees.

4 ways to get Irish PR faster

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland had explained four ways to get its permanent residence in less than five years.

The details appear on the Irish government's official website, which outlines the circumstances that allow eligible individuals to bypass the standard five-year requirement.

The four pathways provide meaningful options for people who may not reach the standard five-year mark but find themselves in situations involving retirement, health challenges, or shifting employment arrangements across EU borders.

Source: Legit.ng