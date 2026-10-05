The US State Department said it takes all reports of visa fraud and misuse seriously and will investigate every tip it receives

Members of the public can submit reports anonymously, though providing contact details helps investigators follow up on leads

The department said the more identifying information a report contains, the higher its chances of leading to a successful investigation

The United States State Department has urged members of the public to come forward with any information about suspected visa fraud or misuse, saying every report received will be thoroughly reviewed and acted upon.

In a public notice issued under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the department said it treats all allegations of visa fraud with the utmost seriousness and is committed to enforcing US immigration laws fully and without delay.

The US State Department urges the public to report suspected visa fraud and visa misuse, promising to review every tip received. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

How the public can report visa fraud

Anyone with information about potential visa fraud or misuse is encouraged to submit a report directly to the State Department. Officials said the more identifying details included in a submission, the greater the likelihood that the report will lead to a successful investigation.

The department specifically asked the public to be as thorough as possible when providing information.

Reports can be submitted anonymously. However, the department noted that individuals who include their name and email address make it easier for investigators to follow up if additional clarification is needed.

Those with details that do not fit neatly into the standard reporting form are advised to include that information in a separate section of the submission.

Why the department is raising awareness

The call to action reflects the Trump administration's broader stance on immigration enforcement, with the State Department positioning visa fraud as a priority area requiring public cooperation.

The notice signals that the department wants tips from ordinary citizens, not just law enforcement agencies, as part of its effort to detect and address misuse of US visas.

Officials did not specify any particular category of visa fraud driving the announcement, but the language of the notice suggests the appeal is intended to be wide-ranging, covering any situation where a US visa may have been obtained or used in violation of the law.

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