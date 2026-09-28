UK Announces Requirements for Studying in Country with a Licensed Sponsor
- The UK Student visa is open to applicants aged 16 and above who want to study further or higher education courses with a licensed sponsor
- Applicants aged 16 or 17 have the option to apply as either a Student or a Child Student, depending on the type of school and course level
- Students on certain postgraduate or government-sponsored programmes may be eligible to bring a dependent partner and children to the UK
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The United Kingdom's Student visa route is designed for people aged 16 and above who wish to pursue further or higher education, pre-sessional English courses, recognised foundation programmes, or take up the elected post of Student Union Sabbatical Officer at a licensed sponsor institution.
Prospective applicants can check whether their chosen institution holds a valid sponsorship licence by consulting the official register of licensed student sponsors published on the UK government's website at www.gov.uk/government/publications/register-of-licensed-sponsors-students.
Who can apply as a student or child student
Young people aged 16 or 17 who intend to study at an independent school on a course at Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) level 3 or Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) level 6 and above have the option to apply under either the Student route or the Child Student route, as set out in the Appendix Child Student guidelines.
The Student visa route, however, is not available to everyone seeking study opportunities in the UK. A person who wants to complete a course of six months or less without a student sponsor but with an accredited provider should instead apply as a Visitor under Appendix V.
Similarly, anyone aged 16 or over who wants to study an English language course of 11 months or less through an accredited provider but without a sponsor should apply under the Short-term Student route.
Dependants and settlement
Some students are permitted to bring a dependent partner and dependent children to the UK. This applies mainly to those studying at postgraduate level or enrolled on a government-sponsored scheme.
One important restriction to note is that the Student visa does not lead to settlement in the UK. Applicants should be aware of this before choosing the route, particularly if their long-term goal is to remain in the country permanently.
Schools and universities licensed to sponsor foreign students
Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has published its updated register of educational institutions licensed to sponsor international students under the Student and Child Student visa routes, with the list last refreshed on August 12, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.