The UK Student visa is open to applicants aged 16 and above who want to study further or higher education courses with a licensed sponsor

Applicants aged 16 or 17 have the option to apply as either a Student or a Child Student, depending on the type of school and course level

Students on certain postgraduate or government-sponsored programmes may be eligible to bring a dependent partner and children to the UK

The United Kingdom's Student visa route is designed for people aged 16 and above who wish to pursue further or higher education, pre-sessional English courses, recognised foundation programmes, or take up the elected post of Student Union Sabbatical Officer at a licensed sponsor institution.

Prospective applicants can check whether their chosen institution holds a valid sponsorship licence by consulting the official register of licensed student sponsors published on the UK government's website at www.gov.uk/government/publications/register-of-licensed-sponsors-students.

Explore the UK Student Visa route to study at a licensed sponsor institution and access world-class education opportunities in the United Kingdom. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

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Who can apply as a student or child student

Young people aged 16 or 17 who intend to study at an independent school on a course at Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) level 3 or Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) level 6 and above have the option to apply under either the Student route or the Child Student route, as set out in the Appendix Child Student guidelines.

The Student visa route, however, is not available to everyone seeking study opportunities in the UK. A person who wants to complete a course of six months or less without a student sponsor but with an accredited provider should instead apply as a Visitor under Appendix V.

Similarly, anyone aged 16 or over who wants to study an English language course of 11 months or less through an accredited provider but without a sponsor should apply under the Short-term Student route.

Dependants and settlement

Some students are permitted to bring a dependent partner and dependent children to the UK. This applies mainly to those studying at postgraduate level or enrolled on a government-sponsored scheme.

One important restriction to note is that the Student visa does not lead to settlement in the UK. Applicants should be aware of this before choosing the route, particularly if their long-term goal is to remain in the country permanently.

Schools and universities licensed to sponsor foreign students

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has published its updated register of educational institutions licensed to sponsor international students under the Student and Child Student visa routes, with the list last refreshed on August 12, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng