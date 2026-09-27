DR Congo Military Plane Crash Kills 17, Including 4 Civilians and 2 Senior Officers
- A military aircraft carrying a Congolese armed forces delegation went down in DR Congo, claiming 17 lives
- Four civilians were among those killed in the crash, alongside two senior military officials
- Authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the deadly accident
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A plane transporting a military delegation from the Democratic Republic of Congo crashed in the country, killing 17 people, including four civilians and two senior officers of the armed forces.
The crash wiped out most of those on board the aircraft, which was carrying members of the Congolese military at the time of the incident.
Authorities confirmed the death toll but did not disclose the identities of the two senior armed forces members among the victims.
Victims of the DR Congo crash
The presence of civilians among the dead raised questions about who else was on board the military flight. Four non-military passengers lost their lives in the crash alongside the soldiers, though no further details about their identities or reason for travelling on the aircraft were made available.
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Investigation under way
The cause of the crash is under investigation. No mechanical failure, weather conditions, or other contributing factors have been officially confirmed at this stage.
The DR Congo has seen a number of aviation accidents over the years, partly due to the vast size of the country and the heavy reliance on air travel to reach remote areas where road infrastructure is limited. Military flights are frequently used to move personnel across the country, particularly in regions affected by ongoing conflict in the east.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.