Apostle Joshua Selman revealed he received a spiritual vision about a prominent politician while praying for the sick

The cleric said he wrestled with whether to make the revelation public before feeling compelled to speak out

Selman said his announcement was meant to comfort the politician's family and prepare their hearts for what is coming

Apostle Joshua Selman has declared that he received a revelation about the imminent death of a high-ranking politician in the country, warning that nothing can be done to alter the outcome during a service on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

The cleric said the vision came to him unexpectedly during a prayer session for sick people. In the revelation, he said he saw people gathering to bury a prominent figure in the country's political landscape.

Apostle Selman's vision about the death of a prominent politician makes waves online. Credit: apostlejoshuaselman

Source: TikTok

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Selman disclosed that he initially wrestled with whether to share what he had seen, feeling conflicted about making such a declaration publicly. However, he said an internal conviction would not allow him to stay silent.

"I'm not a prophet of doom and I wish I didn't have to say this but I'm seeing a high-ranking politician in this nation. His time is up. I'm seeing him going. I'm seeing people gather to bury the person," he said.

The preacher was clear that his intention was not to sensationalise the revelation or celebrate anyone's passing. He explained that making it known ahead of time was meant to give the affected family spiritual and emotional preparation.

"The reason why we announce this is not because we rejoice over whatever it is that is happening. It's so that God will comfort the family, one, and then prepare the heart," he said.

He added firmly, "But there's nothing that can be done. It's time. It's over."

Selman also pushed back against any perception that the declaration was made for attention or personal gain. He emphasised that prophesying to impress people is not something he engages in.

"I don't prophesy to impress. I don't have that time for all those games," he said, adding that "the Lord has impressed on my spirit, and it will not let me rest."

The clergyman did not identify the politician by name, leaving the declaration open-ended. His announcement has since drawn significant attention online, with many Nigerians reacting to the gravity of the prophecy and speculating about who it could concern.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Selman introduced Peter Obi at a Koinonia service in Abuja.

Apostle Selman publicly shares prophecy about a high-ranking politician. Credit: joshuaselman

Source: Facebook

The video of Apostle Selman sharing a prophecy about a high-ranking politician is below:

Apostle Selman opens up on his marital status

Legit.ng also reported that Apostle Joshua Selman opened up about his marital status in an old video.

Recall that on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, Selman made waves online after he declared that one of his church workers, Sandra Areh, aka Selwoman, is his "love."

Amid claims that he and Sandra had known each other for more than two decades, Apostle Joshua Selman, in an interview from 2022, confirmed he was single. He disclosed that he had been able to deal with 'sisters and ladies' through personal principles and values.

Source: Legit.ng