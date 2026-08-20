Kuwait's Ministry of Interior announced that exceptional visa rules put in place during the US and Israel vs Iran conflict will no longer apply from September 1, 2026

Residents currently outside Kuwait face new rules on leave permit durations, with the 'Sahl' app named as the official reference for expiry dates

Visit visa holders still in Kuwait must now comply with standard legal durations, procedures, and regulations governing entry visas

Kuwait has announced that it will end the special visa and leave permit arrangements it had in place during the period of conflict, with standard immigration rules returning on September 1, 2026.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed the change, saying that three categories of immigration status will revert to their pre-war conditions on that date.

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior announces the return of standard immigration rules. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What Changes for Visit Visa Holders

Foreigners who are currently inside Kuwait on a visit visa will no longer benefit from automatic extensions of any kind, Khaleej Times reports.

The ministry said the legal durations, procedures, and regulations that governed entry visas before the exceptional period will come back into force.

Visitors will be expected to comply with those original rules from September 1.

New Rules for Residents Outside Kuwait

For Kuwaiti residents who are currently abroad, the ministry said the standard leave permit durations will also be reinstated.

However, residents who left the country on or before August 31, 2026, will still benefit from the additional grace period that applied under the exceptional rules, in line with the relevant regulations.

The ministry added that the residency permit certificate available through the "Sahl" application is the official and approved reference that residents must use to determine when their leave permit expires.

Residents are required to return to Kuwait within the timeframe shown on that certificate.

The announcement signals a full return to Kuwait's standard immigration framework following the period of conflict that prompted the temporary measures. Those affected are advised to check their permit status through the "Sahl" application ahead of the September 1 deadline to avoid any overstay violations.

Kuwait releases list of 52 countries eligible for visa on arrival

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kuwait has published an updated list of 52 countries whose citizens are eligible to obtain a tourist visa upon arrival, making it easier for travellers from the approved nations to enter the Gulf country for short-term visits.

The visa-on-arrival facility allows eligible visitors to receive a tourist visa when they land in Kuwait, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.

Source: Legit.ng