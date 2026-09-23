A Nigerian man who relocated abroad four years ago, marked the anniversary of his departure with a heartfelt post on X

He revealed he left Nigeria with nothing but hopes and dreams, and expressed deep gratitude for how far he had come

His post, which gathered over 24,000 views and 1,000 likes, struck a chord with many Nigerians following the japa wave

A Nigerian man known on X as @viqueta marked four years since leaving Nigeria with an emotional tribute to his journey abroad, crediting faith and perseverance for his transformation.

Writing on X on 23 September 2026, @viqueta reflected on the moment he packed up his life and left his home country with little more than ambition to his name.

A Nigerian man leaves Nigeria and, shared his story onliney. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nigerian man relocates abroad, shares story

He shared photos of himself at the airport as he was leaving Nigeria, and another photo with his family.

His words were brief but carried considerable weight.

He said:

"On this day 4 years ago, I left Nigeria with nothing but hopes and dreams and boy, what a journey has it turned out to be. Grateful to God almighty for everything."

The post resonated strongly with online audiences, accumulating over 24,000 views, 1,000 likes, and 74 retweets within hours of going up.

See Vique's original post below:

Reactions as man relocates from Nigeria

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions from netizens, as seen below:

@OluWasEdAgO said:

"Massive growth! Thank God!"

@Mrbhadoosky said:

"It can only be God! More success bro."

@TobbieXY said:

"Chai, Nigeria mehn😅 Congratulations brother."

Man shares throwback photos after leaving Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared throwback photos, 10 years after he left Nigeria for life abroad. His airport-day appearance and striking transformation have sparked reactions from Nigerians who can relate to the emotional journey of “japa”.

The photos capture more than a change in appearance—they tell the story of a young man leaving home with uncertainty and building a new life overseas. Click to see the images that have got X users talking.

Source: Legit.ng