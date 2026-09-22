Canada's government has officially released the list of communities participating in the Rural Community Immigration Pilot programme

A total of 14 rural communities across six provinces were named, spanning from Nova Scotia in the east to British Columbia in the west

Each participating community has its own designated boundary map, outlining the specific areas covered under the pilot

Canada has officially published the list of communities taking part in its Rural Community Immigration Pilot, a programme designed to channel skilled immigrants into smaller towns and regions outside major urban centres.

Fourteen communities across six provinces made the list, spanning a wide geographic range from the Atlantic coast to the Pacific. Each entry on the government's official page includes an interactive boundary map, giving prospective applicants a clear picture of the areas covered by the pilot.

Canada names the communities being involved in the Rural Community Immigration Pilot. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The 14 communities named under pilot

The full list of participating rural communities includes:

Pictou County, Nova Scotia North Bay and Area, Ontario Sudbury, Ontario Timmins, Ontario Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario Thunder Bay, Ontario Steinbach, Manitoba Altona/Rhineland, Manitoba Brandon, Manitoba Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan Claresholm, Alberta West Kootenay, British Columbia North Okanagan Shuswap, British Columbia Peace Liard, British Columbia

Ontario accounts for the largest share of the communities on the list, with five towns featured. Manitoba follows with three, while British Columbia contributes another three. Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Nova Scotia each contribute one community.

Rural community immigration pilot achievement

The pilot forms part of Canada's broader strategy to address labour shortages and population decline in smaller communities that have historically struggled to attract and retain newcomers. By directing immigrants to rural areas, the programme seeks to spread economic activity beyond cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, which typically absorb the majority of new arrivals.

Participating communities play an active role in the process, with each having the authority to recommend candidates who meet local labour market needs. This community-driven approach gives towns greater influence over who settles within their boundaries, rather than leaving selection entirely to federal or provincial authorities.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced the list of five regional immigration programmes open to foreigners.

Canada names 26 priority occupations for pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Canada announced 26 priority occupations under the Rural Community Immigration Pilot, which offers a pathway to permanent residence for skilled workers willing to settle in rural communities. The list covers in-demand jobs in healthcare, construction, engineering, technology and other key sectors.

For many foreign workers, the programme could provide a fresh start in Canada while helping smaller communities fill serious labour shortages. But applicants must secure a job offer, meet the occupation requirements and prove they genuinely plan to live and work in the participating rural area.

Source: Legit.ng