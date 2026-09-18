Saudi Arabia launched a Stopover Transit eVisa programme giving eligible travellers access to the country for up to 96 hours

The eVisa is valid for 90 days and is open to citizens and residents of more than 60 countries under specific conditions

Saudia airline partnered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make the eVisa available instantly after eligibility is confirmed

Saudi Arabia has launched a Stopover Transit eVisa scheme that allows eligible international travellers to enter the country for short stays of up to 96 hours, offering a new option for those transiting through the kingdom.

The programme was introduced through a partnership between Saudi airline Saudia and the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The eVisa, once issued, remains valid for 90 days from the date of approval.

Saudi Arabia introduces a Stopover Transit eVisa, allowing eligible travelers from over 60 countries to stay for up to 96 hours during transit. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the stopover eVisa

According to Saudia, citizens and residents of more than 60 countries are eligible to apply. In addition, travellers who hold a valid tourist visa issued by GCC member states, the United Kingdom, the United States, or any Schengen area country also qualify, regardless of their nationality.

To obtain the eVisa, travellers must select the Transit eVisa option under the Seats and Extras section when booking with Saudia, then fill in the required details for all passengers on the booking.

Once the system confirms eligibility and an insurance fee is paid, the eVisa is issued immediately. The airline did not specify the amount of the insurance fee in its announcement.

How the scheme works

The process is designed to be straightforward and fully digital. There is no requirement to visit an embassy or consulate, and the eVisa is delivered instantly upon successful verification.

The initiative opens up Saudi Arabia as a stopover destination for a wide range of international travellers who may previously have had to transit without leaving the airport. With the 96-hour window, visitors can explore the country before continuing to their final destination.

Saudi Arabia has in recent years significantly expanded its tourism and transit options as part of broader efforts to diversify its economy and attract more international visitors.

Eligible visitors can obtain a Saudi transit eVisa instantly and explore Saudi Arabia for up to four days before continuing their journey. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

4 steps to get visa on arrival at Saudi airport

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has outlined four steps that eligible travellers must follow to obtain a visa on arrival at a Saudi airport. Giving that visitors holding valid US, UK, or Schengen visas a pathway to enter the kingdom without prior arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng