Joy, a Nigerian woman, documented her full K-1 fiancé visa journey on TikTok, walking followers through every stage from filing the petition to landing in the US

She revealed that her interview at the Lagos Embassy did not go as planned, leaving her case in a difficult situation for five months before anything changed

The entire process stretched to 22 months, longer than the typical timeline, and Joy opened up about the emotional toll of waiting through each stage

Joy, a Nigerian woman who recently relocated to the United States, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a candid, step-by-step breakdown of her 22-month K-1 fiancé visa experience.

Posting under the handle @journeywithjoy0, Joy filmed the video in a selfie, talking-head format from her bedroom, holding up printed documents and photos throughout to walk viewers through the process in detail.

Nigerian Lady Opens Up About Her Fiancé Visa Journey to United States, Shares Process

Source: TikTok

How the K-1 Visa Process Works

Joy explained that the journey begins with a petition filed by the US-based partner, accompanied by evidence of a genuine relationship. This includes WhatsApp chats, call records, photos together, and travel itineraries. Once USCIS receives the petition, they issue a Notice of Action within roughly two weeks. For Joy and her fiancé, that acknowledgement arrived in just one week.

The processing stage that follows is the longest part of the wait. Joy noted it typically runs between eight and twelve months, and for her, it clocked in at nine. After approval, the case transfers to the National Visa Centre, which assigns a case number. Once the Lagos Embassy marks the case as ready, applicants must complete their DS-160 form and arrange medical examinations ahead of their interview.

Interview Setback and 221G Processing

Joy's interview at the Lagos Embassy did not result in an immediate approval. Despite answering around seven questions to the best of her ability, the officer placed her case under what is known as 221(g) administrative processing, requiring further investigation before a final decision could be made.

Her status shifted to "refused" immediately after the interview, a moment she described plainly without dramatising. Over the following five months, she and her fiancé exchanged emails with the embassy and received calls from officials. She was clear that the case was actively being reviewed throughout, not simply sitting idle.

When approval finally came, events moved quickly. The embassy called to alert her that her medical clearance was close to expiring, which meant she had to travel without delay. Within two days, she packed her bags, flew to Lagos to collect her passport, found her visa inside it, and boarded a flight to America the following day.

The full process, from submitting the original petition to stepping onto US soil, took 22 months. Joy attributed the longer timeline to the administrative processing stage, acknowledging that many applicants complete the journey in considerably less time.

Watch Joy walk through her full K-1 visa timeline:

Viewers responded to the video with a range of questions, reflecting how many people are navigating or considering the same process.

Hannah La Jeunesse asked:

"Thank you, this is so helpful! How long can you be in America on k1 visa?"

Stephanie asked:

"How many times did you see your fiancé? Before you applied for the k1 visa"

Bede asked:

"Is the K1 visa still valid working at the moment"

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng