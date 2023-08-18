Pastor Davison: Prominent Nigerian Cleric Arrested in India, Exposed As a Drug Lord
- The Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), along with Film Nagar police, nabbed a Nigerian narcotic peddler and seized pills worth Rs 10.5 lakh on Wednesday, August 16
- The accused was identified as Ogbaugu David Uka, also known as Pastor Davison or Iwu
- The embattled cleric resided in Bangalore and often allegedly travelled to Hyderabad to supply narcotics to the peddlers there
Film Nagar, India - A Nigerian, Ogbaugu David Uka (Pastor Davison), has been arrested in India for narcotics-related offences.
Pastor Davison (also known as Iwu) was arrested by Indian security operatives after he was caught on Wednesday, August 16, in possession 264 elation pills, a report by The Hindu noted.
Pastor Davison arrested with illegal substance
The pills were said to be worth ₹10.56 lakh, another report by The New Indian Express said.
According to City Police Commissioner, the 58-year-old has been masquerading as a pastor in Bengaluru, Karnataka with a fake identity, while also serving as a chairman of All India Nigerian Students and Community Association.
Commissioner of Hyderabad Police C.V. Anand, said:
“His property and belongings are worth about ₹4 crore. We are making efforts to have them all seized.”
The Commissioner added:
“He used to frequently travel to Hyderabad. In the recent past, seven of his peddlers were arrested in two different crimes registered at Kachiguda and KPHB.”
Pastor Davison: Nigerians react
Following the news, Nigerians shared their reactions.
Legit.ng captures some below:
Adebayo Ayodele wrote:
"They are just bent on destroying the country's image."
@lollylarry1 mocked:
"He went to develop India."
@sword_desert commented:
"Na dem."
@Kolawole678 reacted:
"I don't understand why we have to identify his as an Igbo person,he's a Nigerian, the people that arrested him don't care the tribe he's from,they see him as a Nigerian..All these tribe calling is wrong. What a shame!"
Pastor Davison: Nigerian arrested with contraband
In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a team from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested another Nigerian identified as Eneh Wilfried Amobi, in India for allegedly possessing contraband worth $1.4m at a suburban railway station in Mumbai.
The Punch, citing the Indian newspaper, The Hindustan Times, reports that Wilfried was caught with a large quantity of contraband after a tip-off by a ticket checker.
Source: Legit.ng