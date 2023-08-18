Global site navigation

Local editions

Pastor Davison: Prominent Nigerian Cleric Arrested in India, Exposed As a Drug Lord
Nigeria

Pastor Davison: Prominent Nigerian Cleric Arrested in India, Exposed As a Drug Lord

by  Ridwan Adeola
  • The Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), along with Film Nagar police, nabbed a Nigerian narcotic peddler and seized pills worth Rs 10.5 lakh on Wednesday, August 16
  • The accused was identified as Ogbaugu David Uka, also known as Pastor Davison or Iwu
  • The embattled cleric resided in Bangalore and often allegedly travelled to Hyderabad to supply narcotics to the peddlers there

PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!

Film Nagar, India - A Nigerian, Ogbaugu David Uka (Pastor Davison), has been arrested in India for narcotics-related offences.

Pastor Davison (also known as Iwu) was arrested by Indian security operatives after he was caught on Wednesday, August 16, in possession 264 elation pills, a report by The Hindu noted.

Pastor Davison/Pastor Davison India
Nigerian ‘pastor’ held in India with prohibited substance. Depicted persons have no relationship to the events described. Photo credit: Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto
Source: Getty Images

Pastor Davison arrested with illegal substance

The pills were said to be worth ₹10.56 lakh, another report by The New Indian Express said.

Read also

"This is the story of Nigeria": Knocks as Naira Marley becomes NDLEA ambassador

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to City Police Commissioner, the 58-year-old has been masquerading as a pastor in Bengaluru, Karnataka with a fake identity, while also serving as a chairman of All India Nigerian Students and Community Association.

Commissioner of Hyderabad Police C.V. Anand, said:

“His property and belongings are worth about ₹4 crore. We are making efforts to have them all seized.”

The Commissioner added:

“He used to frequently travel to Hyderabad. In the recent past, seven of his peddlers were arrested in two different crimes registered at Kachiguda and KPHB.”

Pastor Davison: Nigerians react

Following the news, Nigerians shared their reactions.

Legit.ng captures some below:

Adebayo Ayodele wrote:

"They are just bent on destroying the country's image."

@lollylarry1 mocked:

"He went to develop India."

@sword_desert commented:

"Na dem."

@Kolawole678 reacted:

Read also

"He has suffered": Drama as Emefiele Dodges Camera in Court, Video, Photo Cause Reactions

"I don't understand why we have to identify his as an Igbo person,he's a Nigerian, the people that arrested him don't care the tribe he's from,they see him as a Nigerian..All these tribe calling is wrong. What a shame!"

Pastor Davison: Nigerian arrested with contraband

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a team from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested another Nigerian identified as Eneh Wilfried Amobi, in India for allegedly possessing contraband worth $1.4m at a suburban railway station in Mumbai.

The Punch, citing the Indian newspaper, The Hindustan Times, reports that Wilfried was caught with a large quantity of contraband after a tip-off by a ticket checker.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel