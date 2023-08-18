The Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), along with Film Nagar police, nabbed a Nigerian narcotic peddler and seized pills worth Rs 10.5 lakh on Wednesday, August 16

The accused was identified as Ogbaugu David Uka, also known as Pastor Davison or Iwu

The embattled cleric resided in Bangalore and often allegedly travelled to Hyderabad to supply narcotics to the peddlers there

Film Nagar, India - A Nigerian, Ogbaugu David Uka (Pastor Davison), has been arrested in India for narcotics-related offences.

Pastor Davison (also known as Iwu) was arrested by Indian security operatives after he was caught on Wednesday, August 16, in possession 264 elation pills, a report by The Hindu noted.

Nigerian ‘pastor’ held in India with prohibited substance. Depicted persons have no relationship to the events described. Photo credit: Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Pastor Davison arrested with illegal substance

The pills were said to be worth ₹10.56 lakh, another report by The New Indian Express said.

According to City Police Commissioner, the 58-year-old has been masquerading as a pastor in Bengaluru, Karnataka with a fake identity, while also serving as a chairman of All India Nigerian Students and Community Association.

Commissioner of Hyderabad Police C.V. Anand, said:

“His property and belongings are worth about ₹4 crore. We are making efforts to have them all seized.”

The Commissioner added:

“He used to frequently travel to Hyderabad. In the recent past, seven of his peddlers were arrested in two different crimes registered at Kachiguda and KPHB.”

Pastor Davison: Nigerians react

Following the news, Nigerians shared their reactions.

Legit.ng captures some below:

Adebayo Ayodele wrote:

"They are just bent on destroying the country's image."

@lollylarry1 mocked:

"He went to develop India."

@sword_desert commented:

"Na dem."

@Kolawole678 reacted:

"I don't understand why we have to identify his as an Igbo person,he's a Nigerian, the people that arrested him don't care the tribe he's from,they see him as a Nigerian..All these tribe calling is wrong. What a shame!"

Pastor Davison: Nigerian arrested with contraband

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a team from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested another Nigerian identified as Eneh Wilfried Amobi, in India for allegedly possessing contraband worth $1.4m at a suburban railway station in Mumbai.

The Punch, citing the Indian newspaper, The Hindustan Times, reports that Wilfried was caught with a large quantity of contraband after a tip-off by a ticket checker.

Source: Legit.ng