Delhi police, working with the EAGLE team, deported 32 Nigerians less than 10 days after a major crackdown on drug peddling

Investigators said the suspects were linked to a network run by a man called Nick, believed to be operating from Nigeria

Officials revealed that the gang laundered crores of rupees through fake businesses and courier services disguised as legitimate shipments

Less than 10 days after the EAGLE team, working with Delhi police, arrested 50 Nigerians in connection with drug peddling, 32 of them were deported.

Officials confirmed that the deportations were carried out on priority, while criminal cases were registered against seven individuals from whom drugs were recovered. The remaining suspects may also face deportation.

Drug network linked to ‘Nick’

Investigators revealed that the arrested peddlers were working for a man identified as Nick, who is wanted in several cases registered by EAGLE. Senior officials told TOI:

"Nick, who is suspected to be operating from Nigeria, has about 100 associates in Delhi alone. After analysing the gadgets of the peddlers caught, it was found that the network has over 3,000 clientele across India. The assessment was done based on the payments received by the peddlers."

Money laundering through businesses

Officials said the probe had uncovered links between the gangs and individuals or companies that helped launder money.

Sources explained:

"In one instance, a publisher was involved in laundering 20 lakh to Nigeria by joining hands with peddlers. Similarly, peddlers have tied up with businessmen dealing with footwear and apparel."

The investigation was described as being in its early stages, with more suspects expected to be tracked and booked.

Badruddin’s role in laundering drug money

Among those arrested was Badruddin, who was reportedly an associate of Nick. Police found that although he had a registered garment firm on paper, he had no actual business operations. Instead, the firm was allegedly used to launder drug money.

Investigators discovered that ₹15 crore deposited into his bank accounts had been withdrawn immediately, with the money changing hands through the help of other businessmen. Police are expected to take Badruddin into custody, and he may be cited as an accused in cases registered in Telangana.

Drugs supplied via courier services

Officials also found that the peddlers were supplying drugs from Delhi by disguising them as shipped products through courier services. CCTV footage from courier kiosks showed operators verifying packages externally but failing to check if foreign nationals had hidden illegal substances inside.

Authorities stated that the crackdown was only the beginning, with further arrests and deportations likely. The EAGLE team and Delhi police are continuing to trace the wider network, including those who facilitated money laundering and business fronts for the drug trade.

