Israel's customs authority published a list of goods that are completely forbidden from being brought into the country in 2026

The banned items range from obscene material and counterfeit documents to knives, explosives, and tear gas canisters shaped like firearms

Travellers must check all items in their possession before entering Israel, as goods linked to terrorism or drug use are also on the prohibited list

Israel has released a list of 15 categories of goods that are strictly prohibited from being imported into the country in 2026, covering everything from counterfeit documents to items linked to terrorism and drug use.

The restrictions apply to all travellers and importers bringing goods into Israeli territory. Authorities have made clear that certain items will not be permitted entry under any circumstances.

Israel enforces strict import rules in 2026, banning weapons, counterfeit goods, and terrorism-linked materials from entering the country. Photo credit: Weiss/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Items banned from entry into Israel

The full list of prohibited goods includes:

1. Obscene or indecent material of any kind

2. Counterfeit or imitation coins and documents

3. Tickets and advertisements for lotteries or gambling that do not carry an advance permit

4. Counterfeits or imitations of sales invoice forms, preference documents, or certificates of origin

5. Used sacks or wrapping materials previously used to package plant-based products

6. Knives, except for pocket knives or those used for a recognised profession, trade, or household purpose

7. Radar laser jammer detectors

8. Firearms that resemble a wrap, starting pistol, or gas-operated weapon, along with similar tools

9. Tear gas canisters shaped like firearms

10. Forbidden games

11. Explosives, flammable substances, and living creatures such as vipers, along with other similarly dangerous goods

12. Used beekeeping equipment

13. Tools designed to produce or consume dangerous drugs

14. Goods capable of inciting violence, terrorism, or racism

15. Items that show identification with or sympathy for a terrorist organisation

What travellers need to know

The range of prohibited goods covers both physical items and materials, with authorities paying particular attention to anything linked to criminal activity, public safety risks, or extremist content. The inclusion of used agricultural packaging materials, such as sacks previously used for vegetative goods, reflects concerns about plant health and biosecurity.

Travellers are advised to carefully review their luggage and any purchases made abroad before attempting to enter Israel. Items that fall into the restricted categories, even if unintentionally packed, may be confiscated at the border, and carrying them could result in legal consequences under Israeli customs law.

Pilot stabs co-pilot mid-flight on Dubai-Israel route

Legit.ng earlier reported that a pilot on a commercial flight from Dubai to Israel allegedly stabbed his co-pilot and attempted to bring down the aircraft on September 30, 2026, before being restrained by passengers and crew.

Source: Legit.ng