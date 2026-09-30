Israel Lists 15 Items Not Allowed to Travel With Them When Entering Its Territory in 2026
- Israel's customs authority published a list of goods that are completely forbidden from being brought into the country in 2026
- The banned items range from obscene material and counterfeit documents to knives, explosives, and tear gas canisters shaped like firearms
- Travellers must check all items in their possession before entering Israel, as goods linked to terrorism or drug use are also on the prohibited list
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Israel has released a list of 15 categories of goods that are strictly prohibited from being imported into the country in 2026, covering everything from counterfeit documents to items linked to terrorism and drug use.
The restrictions apply to all travellers and importers bringing goods into Israeli territory. Authorities have made clear that certain items will not be permitted entry under any circumstances.
Items banned from entry into Israel
The full list of prohibited goods includes:
1. Obscene or indecent material of any kind
2. Counterfeit or imitation coins and documents
3. Tickets and advertisements for lotteries or gambling that do not carry an advance permit
4. Counterfeits or imitations of sales invoice forms, preference documents, or certificates of origin
5. Used sacks or wrapping materials previously used to package plant-based products
6. Knives, except for pocket knives or those used for a recognised profession, trade, or household purpose
7. Radar laser jammer detectors
8. Firearms that resemble a wrap, starting pistol, or gas-operated weapon, along with similar tools
9. Tear gas canisters shaped like firearms
10. Forbidden games
11. Explosives, flammable substances, and living creatures such as vipers, along with other similarly dangerous goods
12. Used beekeeping equipment
13. Tools designed to produce or consume dangerous drugs
14. Goods capable of inciting violence, terrorism, or racism
15. Items that show identification with or sympathy for a terrorist organisation
What travellers need to know
The range of prohibited goods covers both physical items and materials, with authorities paying particular attention to anything linked to criminal activity, public safety risks, or extremist content. The inclusion of used agricultural packaging materials, such as sacks previously used for vegetative goods, reflects concerns about plant health and biosecurity.
Travellers are advised to carefully review their luggage and any purchases made abroad before attempting to enter Israel. Items that fall into the restricted categories, even if unintentionally packed, may be confiscated at the border, and carrying them could result in legal consequences under Israeli customs law.
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Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.