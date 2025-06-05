Lion Kills 59-Year-Old Businessman Shortly After He Stepped Out

A tragic lion attack at a luxury lodge in Namibia has claimed the life of businessman and wildlife conservationist Bernd Kebbel

The 59-year-old was fatally mauled when he stepped out of his tent at Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp in the early hours of the morning

The incident marks the latest deadly encounter with Africa’s desert-adapted lions, whose population has been declining due to drought and human-wildlife conflict

Tragic mauling of Bernd Kebbel

According to CBS reports, the 59-year-old was camping with his wife and friends in the Sesfontein area when he was fatally attacked by the wild animal.

Environment ministry spokesperson Ndeshipanda Hamunyela stated that Kebbel had stepped out of his tent in the early hours to use the toilet when the lion struck.

Although fellow campers managed to scare off the predator, the victim had already succumbed to his injuries, police confirmed. Spokesperson Elifas Kuwinga noted that authorities were investigating the incident, adding, "Police were attending the scene and a full report will be submitted in due course."

Namibia’s desert-adapted lions face challenges

Desert-adapted lions roam the vast wilderness of northwest Namibia, where mountains and sand dunes meet. The population was estimated at around 60 adults and more than a dozen cubs in 2023. However, their numbers have declined in recent months due to prey shortages caused by drought and increasing human-wildlife conflict.

Last August, Namibia sanctioned the culling of hundreds of wild animals, including elephants, as part of a plan to provide food amid worsening drought conditions.

Second lion attack in Africa within weeks

Kebbel’s death marks at least the second fatal lion attack in Africa within six weeks. In April, a lion killed a 14-year-old girl outside Kenya’s capital, near Nairobi National Park.

The late businessman was known for his contributions to wildlife conservation in Namibia. He previously owned Off-Road-Centre, a company specialising in safari vehicle accessories.

Authorities are expected to release further details on the tragic incident in due course.

Man dies after he was eaten by lion

Legit.ng earlier reported that a man in Najaf, Iraq, was mauled to death and eaten by his pet lion in a horrific attack that shocked the local community.

The incident took place on 9 May, just days after the victim purchased the wild animal to keep in his back garden.According to Daily Mail UK, the victim, 50-year-old Aqil Fakhr al-Din, had been keeping wild animals for years. However, the lion turned on him, launching a violent assault that left him fatally wounded.

Reports indicate that by the time a neighbour intervened, it was too late to save al-Din. One of al-Din's neighbours acted swiftly, using a Kalashnikov rifle to shoot the lion seven times, ultimately killing it.

