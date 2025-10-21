Demolition crews began tearing down part of the White House East Wing as Trump launched a $250 million ballroom project funded by himself and private donors

Washington, US - Demolition crews began tearing down part of the White House’s historic East Wing on Monday, October 20.

This, however, marked the start of a controversial project to construct a grand ballroom commissioned by former US President Donald Trump.

Heavy machinery was spotted dismantling parts of the East Wing façade, an area that has traditionally housed the First Lady’s offices, a small theatre, and the entrance used to receive visiting dignitaries.

The ballroom, which Trump first announced in July, is expected to cost over $250 million, a bill he claims will be covered by himself and private donors.

Trump: “It will be beautiful”

Speaking earlier about the project, Trump described the ballroom as a tasteful addition that would not compromise the historic integrity of the White House, Reuters reported.

“It will be beautiful. It won’t interfere with the current building. It will be near it, but not touching it. And it pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of. It’s my favourite," Trump had said.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday regarding the partial demolition of the East Wing.

Trump confirms beginning of project

Trump publicly confirmed the beginning of the project while hosting Louisiana State University’s baseball team at the White House, BBC reported.

“Right behind us, we’re building a ballroom,” he told the athletes in the East Room. “I didn’t know I’d be standing here right now, because on the other side you have a lot of construction going on — which you might hear periodically.”

According to the US President, the new ballroom will feature panoramic views of the Washington Monument and accommodate up to 999 guests.

Trump says project respects White House legacy

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump later assured supporters that the development would preserve the White House’s historic value.

“Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernised as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!” he wrote.

Trump, a former real estate developer known for his elaborate designs, has made several aesthetic changes to the White House in the past, including redecoration of the Oval Office with gold accents and redesigning the Rose Garden in the style of his private resorts.

Historic East Wing set for transformation

The East Wing, first erected in 1942 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, was originally built above a World War II-era bunker designed for emergencies.

Over the years, it has struggled to accommodate the increasing number of staff and guests attending official functions. Previous administrations have resorted to hosting state dinners under temporary tents on the South Lawn.

Trump’s ballroom project, once completed, is expected to serve as a permanent entertainment venue within the White House complex, one he claims will be “the finest ballroom in the country.”

