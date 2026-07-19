Spain and Argentina will battle for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title and a record prize fund

FIFA is set to reward the champions with more money than any previous World Cup winner

Teams eliminated at every stage of the tournament are also guaranteed multi-million-dollar payouts

Spain and Argentina will not only compete for football's most prestigious trophy when they meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, but also for the biggest financial reward ever offered to a World Cup champion.

The two football powerhouses booked their places in Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium after impressive knockout campaigns, with Spain eliminating France and defending champions Argentina overcoming England in a dramatic semi-final, according to the BBC.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match photo pose between Spain and Argentina. Photo by FIFA.jpg

Source: Getty Images

Record prize money on offer

According to ESPN, FIFA is set to award approximately $51 million to the winners of the 2026 World Cup, surpassing the $42 million paid to Argentina after their triumph in Qatar four years ago.

The runners-up will also receive a substantial $34 million, while teams eliminated at different stages of the tournament are guaranteed significant financial rewards.

Nations knocked out during the group stage will earn $10 million, rising to $12 million for reaching the round of 32, $16 million for the round of 16 and $20 million for quarter-finalists.

Fourth-placed teams will collect $28 million, while the third-place finishers receive $30 million.

Who receives the money?

Although players produce the performances on the pitch, FIFA pays the prize money directly to each country's football association rather than individual squad members.

The national federation then decides how the funds are shared among players, coaches and backroom staff, with the remaining balance often invested in grassroots football, youth development and other sporting programmes.

Argentina are chasing a fourth World Cup crown after previous triumphs in 1978, 1986 and 2022, while Spain are aiming to become world champions for only the second time in their history.

Mysterious cat predicts Spain vs Argentina outcome

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that football-predicting cat Nimbus Pronos made its prediction ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

The feline, which has attracted widespread attention for its remarkable record of forecasting major football matches, tipped Spain to defeat the reigning champions and lift their second FIFA World Cup trophy.

Source: Legit.ng