Ukraine signed a landmark letter of intent with France to secure 100 Rafale warplanes over the next decade

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the deal during talks in Paris with Emmanuel Macron as Russia’s attacks intensified

The agreement, hailed as a major boost to Ukraine’s air defences, also included drones, bombs and advanced missile systems

Ukraine signed a letter of intent with France to obtain 100 Rafale warplanes over the next decade, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on November 17, 2025. The move was presented as part of Kyiv’s long-term plan to strengthen its military capacity against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Zelenskiy visited Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron at a time when Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine had intensified and Moscow reported ground advances in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine signed Rafale jet deal with France to boost air defence against rising Russian attacks. Photo credit: Visegrad24/X

“It will be the greatest air defence, one of the greatest in the world,” Zelenskiy told reporters after signing the letter of intent with Macron at Villacoublay military airport, where the two leaders stood in front of a Rafale jet alongside the French and Ukrainian flags.

Macron confirms Rafale agreement

The Elysee confirmed that the deal covered 100 Rafale jets, as well as air defence systems, bombs and drones. Officials stressed that the agreement concerned new equipment rather than transfers from French stocks.

“We’re planning Rafales, 100 Rafales — that’s huge. That’s what’s needed for the regeneration of the Ukrainian military,” Macron told LCI TV. He added that the deal was also positive news for France and Dassault, the manufacturer of the jets.

Dassault’s shares rose sharply following the announcement, climbing 7.4% at 1137 GMT.

Political commitment, not yet a purchase

The Elysee clarified that the letter of intent represented a political commitment rather than a purchase contract. A formal deal would follow later. Financing was expected to involve EU programmes and potentially frozen Russian assets, although the EU had not yet agreed on their use.

Operating Rafale jets would take time due to the rigorous training required for Ukrainian pilots.

France’s wider military support for Ukraine

Talks had been ongoing for weeks over how France could expand its support for Ukraine’s air defences. Macron’s government, however, faced political and budgetary challenges, raising questions about the scale of assistance it could provide.

Last month, Macron pledged to deliver more Mirage fighter jets, in addition to the six already promised, and a new batch of Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine’s SAMP/T air-defence batteries.

France, alongside Britain, had also pushed for a coalition of around 30 countries willing to send troops and assets to Ukraine or its western borders once a peace deal with Russia was reached.

Strengthening Ukraine’s long-term defence

A key objective of the Rafale deal was to ensure Ukraine had sufficient long-term military and economic support to deter any future Russian aggression.

In a media briefing ahead of Zelenskiy’s visit, Macron’s office said the aim was to “put French excellence in the arms industry at the service of Ukraine’s defence” and “enable it to acquire the systems it needs to respond to Russian aggression”.

On the morning of November 17, Zelenskiy attended a briefing with manufacturers, including Dassault, before signing the letter of intent. Later in the day, a separate forum was scheduled to bring together Ukrainian and French firms working in the drone sector to explore joint efforts.

Dassault shares surged after Ukraine–France Rafale agreement, highlighting defence industry support for Kyiv. Photo credit: Visegrad24/x

