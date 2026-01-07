Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodríguez dismissed the head of the presidential honour guard just days after Nicolás Maduro was seized by US forces in Caracas

The sacking of General Javier Marcano Tábata followed heavy casualties among Venezuelan and Cuban troops during the raid

Washington has warned Rodríguez of severe consequences if she fails to comply with US demands, including the handover of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves

The general in command of Venezuela’s presidential honour guard, Javier Marcano Tábata, was dismissed days after Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was seized by US forces in Caracas and taken to New York to face narco-terrorism charges.

The presidential honour guard is the elite military unit responsible for protecting the head of state.

Venezuela's Interim Leader Sacks General in Charge of Maduro's Guard, Details Emerge

Interim president Delcy Rodríguez issues order

According to BBC, the order to replace Gen Marcano Tábata was issued by Venezuela’s new interim president, Delcy Rodríguez. She was sworn in by the National Assembly, dominated by government loyalists, on Monday. Rodríguez, who had served as Maduro’s vice-president, was considered a close ally of the jailed leader.

Her tone since assuming office has alternated between defiance and conciliation. She denounced Maduro’s seizure as an “illegal kidnapping” but also stated that her government had “invited the US government to work together on an agenda of co-operation”.

US demands and oil pressure

US President Donald Trump said in a news conference following Maduro’s capture that the United States would “run” Venezuela and confirmed that Washington was in talks with Rodríguez. He warned that Rodríguez would face a “fate worse than Maduro’s” if she did not comply with US demands, including those related to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

On Tuesday, Trump declared that Venezuela would be “turning over” up to 50 million barrels of oil to the US. The interim government has yet to comment on that statement.

Heavy asualties in US raid

The Venezuelan government has not released a full breakdown of casualties, but members of the honour guard were believed to be among the dozens killed during the US operation. Venezuela’s military reported that 23 of its personnel, including five generals, died in the strikes. Cuba, a close ally of Venezuela, said 32 of its nationals embedded in the guard were also killed.

Supporters of the government said they felt “humiliated” by the way US forces overpowered Venezuela’s defence systems and Maduro’s personal guard, later parading the leader in prison clothing with his hands tied.

Human rights record of DGCIM and Sebin

As well as leading the presidential guard, Gen Marcano Tábata headed Venezuela’s military counterintelligence unit, DGCIM. According to the United Nations, the DGCIM had played a central role in repressing critics of the Maduro government.

A UN Fact-Finding Mission documented cases of “torture, sexual violence and/or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment” in DGCIM facilities since 2013.

His dismissal did not appear to be linked to these abuses. Rodríguez appointed Gustavo González López, former head of Venezuela’s national intelligence service Sebin, as his successor. Sebin controls the notorious Helicoide prison in Caracas, where the UN documented abuses against “opposition politicians, journalists, protesters, and human rights defenders”.

Analysts point to guard’s failure

Venezuelan analysts suggested that Marcano Tábata’s removal was more likely tied to the honour guard’s failure to prevent Maduro’s seizure. Replacing him could be an attempt by Rodríguez to surround herself with trusted allies as the threat of further US strikes looms.

Trump said on Saturday that US forces had prepared a second wave of strikes but had not deemed it necessary at the time. He has repeatedly warned that non-compliance would mean Rodríguez would “pay a very big price”.

Diosdado Cabello also under pressure

Rodríguez is not the only figure under scrutiny. Venezuela’s interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, was reportedly told by the Trump administration to fall into line. Reuters quoted unnamed sources as saying Cabello had been warned directly.

The US has long accused Cabello of participating in a “narco-conspiracy”, allegedly helping rebels ship co caine to the United States. In January, the US state department raised its reward for information leading to his capture to $25m (£21m).

