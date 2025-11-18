The UN Security Council has endorsed a U.S.-drafted resolution backing President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza

The UN Security Council on November 17 voted to adopt a U.S.-drafted resolution endorsing President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

The resolution authorised the creation of an international stabilisation force for the Palestinian enclave, a move seen as crucial to legitimising a transitional governance body and reassuring countries considering sending troops.

Israel and Hamas had already agreed last month to the first phase of Trump’s 20-point plan, which included a ceasefire in their two-year war and a hostage-release deal. The UN resolution added weight to the process by formally recognising the framework for reconstruction and economic recovery.

Board of peace and stabilisation force

The resolution’s text stated that member states could join the Trump-chaired Board of Peace, a transitional authority tasked with overseeing Gaza’s redevelopment. It also authorised the stabilisation force to demilitarise Gaza, including decommissioning weapons and dismantling military infrastructure.

Hamas rejected the plan, insisting it would not disarm. In a statement, the group said:

“The resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject.”

U.S. Ambassador’s remarks

Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, told the council that the resolution offered hope for Palestinian self-determination. He said it “charts a possible pathway for Palestinian self-determination … where rockets will give way to olive branches and there is a chance to agree on a political horizon.”

Waltz added:

“It dismantles Hamas’ grip, it ensures Gaza rises free from terror’s shadow, prosperous and secure.”

Russia and China abstain

Russia and China abstained from the vote, allowing the resolution to pass. Both countries criticised the text for failing to give the UN a clear role in Gaza’s future.

Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told the council:

“In essence, the council is giving its blessing to a U.S. initiative on the basis of Washington’s promises, giving complete control over the Gaza Strip to the Board of Peace and the ISF, the modalities of which we know nothing about so far.”

Palestinian authority welcomes resolution

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the resolution and confirmed its readiness to take part in implementation. Diplomats noted that the authority’s endorsement last week was key to preventing a Russian veto.

President Trump celebrated the vote in a social media post, calling it “a moment of true Historic proportion.”

He added:

“The members of the Board, and many more exciting announcements, will be made in the coming weeks.”

Pathway to Palestinian statehood

The resolution stirred controversy in Israel because it referenced the possibility of Palestinian statehood. The text said that “conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood” once reforms were carried out by the Palestinian Authority and Gaza’s redevelopment advanced.

It further stated:

“The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking on November 16, reaffirmed Israel’s opposition to a Palestinian state. He pledged to demilitarise Gaza “the easy way or the hard way.”

