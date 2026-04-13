The United States has announced plans to block ships entering and exiting Iranian ports at a scheduled time

A statement attributed to Donald Trump was shared via White House X account, setting 10:00 a.m. ET timing

Iran has not issued a response, as maritime implications have remained unclear after the announcement

The United States has announced plans to stop ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports, according to a statement attributed to President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump announces Iranian ports blockade plan as timing details emerge. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The message, shared by the White House via X on Monday, April 13, disclosed that the action is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

In the brief but striking statement, Trump said,

“The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 A.M. ET.” He ended the message with, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

While the announcement did not provide further details, such a move could significantly affect maritime activities around Iran and cause fresh tensions in the region.

As of now, there has been no immediate response from Iranian authorities, and it remains unclear how the situation will unfold in the coming hours.

Trump Orders US Navy Hormuz blockade

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that US President Donald Trump ordered the United States Navy to begin blocking movement through the Strait of Hormuz after stalled nuclear talks with Iran triggered rising tensions.

Trump said the decision followed failed negotiations and accused Iran of destabilising global shipping routes. He warned that any threats or maritime interference would trigger immediate military retaliation from US forces.

Source: Legit.ng