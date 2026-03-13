Canada allows citizens and permanent residents to sponsor their spouses, partners, and dependent children to live with them permanently in the country

Through the family sponsorship programme, eligible applicants can apply for permanent residence for their loved ones

Understanding the conditions that determine the sponsorship of family members would enable you avoid mistakes

The family sponsorship programme, managed by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), makes it possible for eligible Canadian residents to sponsor their loved ones to the country.

However, the process involves several important steps, including completing immigration forms, paying application fees, and submitting documents online.

Canada Immigration: 6 Steps to Sponsor Your Spouse or Child for Permanent Residence

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According to the official guidelines published by the Government of Canada, applicants must follow a structured process when submitting a sponsorship application for a spouse, partner, or child.

Below are six key steps applicants must follow when applying for Canada family sponsorship.

1. Sign in to the Canada PR portal

Applicants must start the process by creating or signing into the Permanent Residence (PR) Portal. The person being sponsored (principal applicant) will submit the application through this portal.

The application actually contains two parts: sponsorship application (for the sponsor) and permanent residence application (for the spouse, partner, or child).

Both are submitted together online.

2. Complete the required application forms

Applicants must fill out several immigration forms before submitting their request. Some key forms include Generic Application Form for Canada (IMM 0008) and Schedule A – Background/Declaration.

Other immigration forms that should be filled by the applicants include additional family information and supplementary information – travel history (if required).

The sponsor and the person being sponsored must digitally sign the forms before submission.

3. Pay the required application fees

The Canadian government requires applicants to pay immigration fees online.

Typical fees include sponsorship application processing fee, permanent residence fee, biometrics fee, and dditional costs such as medical exams or police certificates.

For example, sponsoring a spouse or partner starts from about $1,205, while sponsoring a child starts from about $170.

4. Submit the completed application online

After completing all forms and paying the fees, the principal applicant must submit the application through the PR portal.

Applicants must ensure that all questions are answered, supporting documents are uploaded, the application is electronically signed, and payment receipt is included.

Incomplete applications are typically rejected and must be corrected before resubmission.

5. Provide biometrics and supporting documents

Applicants between 14 and 79 years old may need to provide biometrics, including fingerprints and a digital photograph.

They may also be asked to submit medical examination results, police certificates, and other additional documents requested by immigration officials.

6. Track the application and wait for a decision

Once the application is submitted, applicants receive an acknowledgment of receipt and application number.

This allows them to track the application online and submit updates or additional documents if required.

If approved, the sponsored spouse, partner, or child can become a permanent resident of Canada.

In a related story, Nigerians who moved to Canada shared their visa and relocation experiences, while opening up about their expenses.

Canada: Nigerian shares job-hunting experience abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians in search of greener pastures who have relocated to Canada shared what they went through while searching for jobs.

Some also shared why they were rejected and the hundreds of applications they had submitted to gain employment.

Source: Legit.ng