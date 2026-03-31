Israel is mourning the loss of four soldiers from the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit after a deadly clash with Hezbollah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a heartfelt message on March 31, offering condolences to the families and honouring the fallen as heroes

He vowed that Israel will continue to defend its citizens with strength and determination

On March 31, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep sorrow following the deaths of four soldiers from the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit during fighting with Hezbollah.

Writing on X, Netanyahu said:

Israel releases photos and names as four soldiers die in Lebanon war. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

“The heart of the entire nation aches over the falling of our four heroic Nahal Reconnaissance Unit soldiers—Captain Noam Madmoni, z"l, Sgt. Maj. Ben Cohen, z"l, Sgt. Maj. Maxim Antis, z"l, and Sgt. Maj. Gilead Harel, z"l.

“My wife and I, together with all the citizens of Israel, extend our deepest condolences to the dear families and pray for the swift recovery of the wounded.

“Our brave fighters fell in defence of our country after fighting with valour and self-sacrifice against the terrorist organisation Hezbollah.

“We will continue to strike our enemies with full force to ensure the safety of the residents of the North and all the citizens of Israel. May the memory of our heroes be blessed and enshrined in our hearts forever.”

Netanyahu’s message highlighted the collective grief of the Israeli people, describing the soldiers as “heroic” and honouring their sacrifice. He emphasised that the entire nation stands with the bereaved families and those wounded in the clashes.

Conflict with Hezbollah

The Prime Minister framed the deaths within the ongoing struggle against Hezbollah, stressing that the soldiers died defending Israel. He pledged continued military action to safeguard communities in northern Israel and ensure national security.

The statement concluded with a call to remember the fallen soldiers as national heroes. Netanyahu’s words showed the importance of honouring their memory and recognising their role in protecting the country.

See the X post below:

War in Lebanon

The Israeli war in Lebanon began on March 2, 2026, as part of the wider Hezbollah–Israel conflict linked to the Iran war. It has already caused heavy casualties, displacement, and severe humanitarian strain in Lebanon.

The 2026 Israeli war in Lebanon erupted on March 2, 2026, as a spillover of the Iran war and ongoing Hezbollah–Israel tensions. Israeli forces launched ground operations in southern Lebanon on March 16, targeting Hezbollah and allied groups.

The conflict has resulted in hundreds of fighters killed, widespread destruction, and mass displacement of civilians. Human rights organizations have raised concerns about forcible displacement and strikes on civilian areas, warning of potential war crimes.

Lebanon, already facing economic collapse, has been further destabilized, while Israel continues military operations amid regional instability.

Four Israeli soldiers fall in battle while government shares identities and images. Photo credit: Netanyahu/x

Source: Getty Images

11 Iranian leaders killed in US-Israeli war

Legit.ng earlier reported that since the outbreak of the war in Iran, US-Israeli airstrikes have struck Iran’s political and military elite, killing several top figures.

According to AFP, while Washington has declared “regime change,” the Islamic Republic has shown resilience by swiftly replacing fallen leaders and continuing its fight.

Source: Legit.ng