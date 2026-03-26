Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has paid tribute to Sergeant Uri Greenberg, who died in battle in southern Lebanon

In a message shared on X on March 26, Netanyahu expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to Greenberg’s family

The Prime Minister praised the soldier’s bravery in defending Israel’s northern border, calling his memory “blessed”

On March 26, Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences on X following the death of Sergeant Uri Greenberg, a Golani Patrol soldier who was killed in battle in southern Lebanon.

Netanyahu wrote:

Netanyahu expresses deep sorrow as Israel mourns fallen soldier Uri Greenberg. Photo credit: BenjaminNetanyahu/X/Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

“My wife and I, along with all citizens of Israel, share in the deep sorrow of the family of the late Golani Patrol soldier, Sergeant Uri Greenberg, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Uri, who fought bravely and courageously to protect our northern border. May his memory be blessed.”

Remembering Uri Greenberg’s service

Sergeant Uri Greenberg served in the Golani Patrol, one of Israel’s most recognised infantry units. His death highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Israeli forces in maintaining security along the northern border with Lebanon.

Netanyahu’s tribute reflects the nation’s collective grief and respect for Greenberg’s bravery, emphasising his role in defending Israel’s sovereignty.

National mourning

The Prime Minister’s message underscores the unity of Israeli citizens in mourning the loss of soldiers who give their lives in service. Greenberg’s sacrifice is being remembered not only by his family but also by the wider Israeli community.

His passing adds to the long list of soldiers who have fallen while protecting Israel’s borders, reinforcing the importance of national resilience and remembrance.

See the X post below:

Where is Lebanon located?

Lebanon is a small country on the eastern Mediterranean coast, bordered by Syria to the north and east and Israel to the south. Its capital, Beirut, has long been a centre of culture and commerce, often described as the “Paris of the Middle East.”

Despite its rich history and vibrant traditions, Lebanon has faced years of political instability, economic hardship, and regional conflict. The nation is home to diverse religious communities, including Muslims, Christians, and Druze, which shape its unique social fabric. Known for its cuisine, music, and ancient ruins, Lebanon remains a land of resilience and cultural depth.

Netanyahu and wife share condolences with family of fallen Golani Patrol soldier. Photo credit: Ibrahim AMRO / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Israel closes schools, bans gathering

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel imposed sweeping emergency measures on Saturday, March 21, 2026, after Tehran launched missiles towards the country in retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran. Public gatherings were banned, schools and workplaces closed, and hospital patients moved to underground facilities.

Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a nationwide state of emergency, warning citizens of incoming missile and drone attacks. Tens of thousands of reservists were called up to reinforce land borders, while police urged against non-essential travel to keep roads clear for emergency services.

Despite the threat, some Israelis in Tel Aviv went to the beach, expressing confidence in the country’s air defence system.

Source: Legit.ng