US-Israeli airstrikes have killed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials since the war began

Despite these heavy losses, the Islamic Republic has quickly replaced fallen leaders and continued its military campaign

The latest casualty, naval commander Alireza Tangsiri, underscores the scale of Iran’s leadership crisis amid ongoing conflict

Since the outbreak of the war, US-Israeli airstrikes have targeted Iran’s political and military elite, killing several top figures.

According to AFP, while Washington has declared “regime change,” the Islamic Republic has shown resilience by swiftly replacing fallen leaders and continuing its fight. Here’s a recap of the key figures killed so far.

US-Israeli airstrikes target Iran’s leadership as regime change continues. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Killed on February 28, 2026, in the first hour of the war, Ali Khamenei’s death marked the most significant blow to Iran’s leadership. The strike in Tehran also claimed the lives of his daughter-in-law, daughter, and at least one grandchild. His son Mojtaba, reportedly injured, has since assumed the role of supreme leader but has yet to appear publicly.

Security Chief Ali Larijani

On March 17, 2026, Larijani was killed in an Israeli strike near Tehran. A long-time pillar of the system despite not being a cleric, his loss was considered second only to Khamenei’s. Just a week earlier, he had defiantly attended a pro-government rally in the capital.

Revolutionary Guards Chief Mohammad Pakpour

Pakpour, who became commander-in-chief in June 2025 after Hossein Salami’s death, was killed on the first day of the war. He has since been replaced by Ahmad Vahidi, a former interior and defence minister.

Guards Naval Chief Alireza Tangsiri

A veteran of the Iran-Iraq war, Tangsiri led the Guards’ navy since 2018. He died of wounds from an Israeli strike on March 26, 2026. Israel accused him of orchestrating the mining and blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Adviser Ali Shamkhani

Shamkhani, a fixture in Iran’s armed forces since the 1980s, was killed on the war’s opening day. He was buried in Tehran’s Tajrish Square after a public funeral. Previously, he had survived a strike during Israel’s June 2025 war against Iran.

Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib

Killed on March 18, 2026, in Tehran, Khatib had served as intelligence minister since 2021. Rights groups accused him of playing a central role in suppressing protests.

Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh

A veteran of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war, Nasirzadeh was defence minister from 2024 until his death on the first day of the war.

Basij Commander Gholamreza Soleimani

Soleimani, head of the Basij paramilitary force notorious for protest crackdowns, was killed in an airstrike on March 17, 2026.

Guards Spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini

Naini was killed on March 20, 2026, in what the Guards called a “cowardly” attack. Hours before his death, he had praised Iran’s missile production as deserving a “perfect score.”

Head of Military Office Mohammad Shirazi

Shirazi, responsible for coordinating Iran’s security forces under the supreme leader’s office, was killed on the war’s opening day.

Armed Forces Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi

Mousavi, appointed in June 2025 after Mohammad Bagheri’s death, was killed on the first day of the war. His role was crucial in bridging the Guards and the regular army.

The deaths of these 11 leaders highlight the scale of losses suffered by Iran’s ruling elite. Yet, despite the strikes, the Islamic Republic has managed to maintain continuity by rapidly appointing replacements and continuing its military campaign.

Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Pakpour falls as Iran replaces leaders. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US military airplane crashes amid war with Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, a refuelling aircraft, crashed in western Iraq on March 12, according to the US military. Officials confirmed that the incident was “not due to hostile fire or friendly fire” but involved a second US tanker.

At least five crew members were aboard the aircraft when it went down, a US official told CNN.

Source: Legit.ng