A UN peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured after a projectile exploded at a UNIFIL position in southern Lebanon on March 29

The attack near Adshit al-Qusayr has drawn strong condemnation from European leaders, who labelled it a grave violation of international law

The incident comes amid escalating regional conflict, with Israel intensifying strikes in Lebanon and wider tensions involving Iran

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported early Monday that one of its peacekeepers was killed and another critically injured after a projectile exploded on Sunday night at a UN position in southern Lebanon.

The incident occurred near Adshit al-Qusayr in the Marjayoun district.

UN peacekeeper killed in Lebanon blast sparks global condemnation. Photo credit: UN/x

Source: Getty Images

UNIFIL stated: “We do not know the origin of the projectile. We have launched an investigation to determine all of the circumstances.”

According to Aandolu, the force added that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are “grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701” and may amount to war crimes.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), Israeli artillery shelling targeted the headquarters of the Indonesian contingent serving with UNIFIL in Adshit al-Qusayr.

European leaders condemn attack on peacekeepers

Several European leaders strongly condemned the killing of the Indonesian peacekeeper.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described the incident as “a new red line” crossed in Lebanon. He urged Israel to halt hostilities, stressing that attacks on UN missions are “an unjustifiable aggression against the entire international community.”

described the incident as crossed in Lebanon. He urged Israel to halt hostilities, stressing that attacks on UN missions are “an unjustifiable aggression against the entire international community.” Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he strongly condemns the killing and the “shocking escalation of violence that has injured a number of peacekeepers in recent days.” He emphasised that the role of peacekeepers “must be respected and honoured at all times.”

said he strongly condemns the killing and the “shocking escalation of violence that has injured a number of peacekeepers in recent days.” He emphasised that the role of peacekeepers “must be respected and honoured at all times.” Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee added: “I utterly condemn the attack. Too many people have lost their lives serving the cause of peace. The escalation of violence must end.”

added: Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot expressed solidarity with Indonesia, stating: “Attacks on peacekeepers are grave violations of international law and may constitute war crimes. There must be accountability. Lebanon needs de-escalation.”

Escalating regional conflict

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in the region. Israel has intensified its military campaign in Lebanon with airstrikes and a ground offensive in the south following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

The broader conflict escalated after the United States and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. These retaliatory attacks have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted global markets and aviation.

Call for accountability and de-escalation

The killing of the Indonesian peacekeeper has intensified calls for accountability and restraint. European leaders and UNIFIL stress that peacekeepers must be protected under international law, and deliberate attacks against them may amount to war crimes.

11 Iranian leaders killed in US-Israeli war

Legit.ng earlier reported that since the outbreak of the war, US-Israeli airstrikes have targeted Iran’s political and military elite, killing several top figures.

According to AFP, while Washington has declared “regime change,” the Islamic Republic has shown resilience by swiftly replacing fallen leaders and continuing its fight. Here’s a recap of the key figures killed so far.

Source: Legit.ng