The United Arab Emirates has confirmed a new list of prohibited and restricted goods that will apply even in 2026

The rules cover everything from narcotics and counterfeit currency to live animals, medical products, and industrial equipment

Travellers and businesses are urged to check the updated regulations carefully to avoid penalties or confiscation at customs

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a detailed list of goods that will not be accepted when entering the country in 2026.

The update highlights both prohibited items and restricted goods, with the aim of protecting public health, safety, and national security.

Prohibited goods in the UAE

Prohibited goods are items that cannot be imported or exported under the Common Customs Law of the GCC States or UAE regulations. These include:

All types of narcotic substances.

Counterfeit and fake currency.

Publications, photographs, paintings, books, magazines, and sculptures that contradict Islamic teachings or public morals, or incite corruption or sedition.

Three-layer nylon fishing nets.

Gambling tools and machines.

Goods imported from boycotted countries.

Ozone-depleting substances.

Radioactive-contaminated materials.

Asbestos sheets and pipes.

Laser pens emitting red light beams.

Hazardous waste.

Naswar (smokeless tobacco) and betel leaves.

Used or refurbished tyres.

These items are strictly banned and will be confiscated if found at entry points.

Restricted goods and regulatory oversight

Restricted goods are allowed only with prior approval from the relevant authorities. They include:

Agricultural products : live animals, animal products, pesticides, fertilizers, seedlings, seeds, bees, and live fish.

: live animals, animal products, pesticides, fertilizers, seedlings, seeds, bees, and live fish. Veterinary and medical items : vaccines, serums, diagnostic materials, medical devices, blood components, and pharmaceutical preparations.

: vaccines, serums, diagnostic materials, medical devices, blood components, and pharmaceutical preparations. Weapons and explosives : firearms, ammunition, fireworks, and chemicals used in weapon manufacturing.

: firearms, ammunition, fireworks, and chemicals used in weapon manufacturing. Food and consumer goods : food products, cigarettes, tobacco, cosmetic and skincare products, household electrical appliances, and vehicle tyres.

: food products, cigarettes, tobacco, cosmetic and skincare products, household electrical appliances, and vehicle tyres. Technology and communication devices : wired/wireless communication tools, GPS devices, broadcasting equipment, and electronic cigarettes.

: wired/wireless communication tools, GPS devices, broadcasting equipment, and electronic cigarettes. Industrial and energy-related items : diesel, fuel oils, lubricants, paints, varnishes, transformers exceeding 500 KVA, nuclear reactors, boilers, and mechanical tools.

: diesel, fuel oils, lubricants, paints, varnishes, transformers exceeding 500 KVA, nuclear reactors, boilers, and mechanical tools. Precious materials: rough diamonds and radioactive isotopes for medical use.

Each category requires clearance from the designated authority before import or export.

See the full list here.

What travellers should know

The UAE government has made it clear: “Prohibited goods are those whose import and export are banned under the Common Customs Law of the GCC States, or any other law or regulation applicable in the UAE.”

Travellers and businesses must ensure compliance with these rules to avoid penalties, confiscation, or legal consequences.

Why this matters

The updated list reflects the UAE’s commitment to:

Safeguarding public health and safety.

Protecting the environment from hazardous substances.

Preventing illegal trade and counterfeit goods.

Ensuring alignment with international standards and Islamic values.

If you plan to travel to or trade with the UAE in 2026, it is essential to check whether your goods fall under the prohibited or restricted categories. Obtaining prior approval for restricted items will save time and prevent complications at customs.

