The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the UAE air force and air defence forces had successfully intercepted hundreds of missiles and drones launched from Iran since the beginning of the attack on February 28, 2026.

According to the ministry, a total of 165 ballistic missiles were detected. Out of these, 152 were destroyed, while 13 fell into the sea. In addition, two cruise missiles were intercepted and destroyed.

The UAE defence forces also dealt with 541 Iranian drones. Of these, 506 were destroyed, while 35 struck within the country, causing material damage.

On the morning of the second day of the attack, UAE forces destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, while eight missiles fell into the sea.

They also destroyed two cruise missiles and 311 drones. However, 21 drones struck civilian targets, leading to casualties and damage.

Civilian impact and casualties

The ministry reported that debris from intercepted missiles and drones fell in several areas, causing minor to moderate damage to civilian properties.

The incidents resulted in three fatalities, involving nationals from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. In addition, 58 people sustained minor injuries, including Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan nationals.

The Ministry of Defence emphasised the strength and capability of the UAE air force and air defence systems in countering such threats. It stated: “The safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority that cannot be compromised.”

What is UAE?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a federation of seven emirates located on the Arabian Peninsula, with Abu Dhabi as its capital and Dubai as its largest city.

Established in 1971, the UAE has transformed from a desert region reliant on pearl diving and trade into a global hub for finance, tourism and innovation.

Arabic is the official language, while English is widely spoken. Islam is the dominant religion, but the country is home to diverse communities from across the world. Known for its modern infrastructure, cultural heritage and strategic location, the UAE plays a key role in regional and global affairs.

