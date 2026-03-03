Benedetto “Nitto” Santapaola, one of Italy’s most notorious Mafia bosses, died in prison aged 87 after decades behind bars

He was convicted of masterminding some of the country’s most brutal attacks, including the murders of judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino

Santapaola’s death marked the end of a violent chapter in Sicily’s Mafia history, closing the story of a man once feared as il cacciatore, the hunter

One of Italy’s most feared Mafia bosses, Benedetto Santapaola, widely known as “Nitto,” died in prison aged 87.

According to BBC, he passed away in the prison medicine department of the San Paolo hospital in Milan after being transferred from Opera prison due to declining health.

Mafia boss Santapaola dominates headlines as Italy remembers his violent legacy. Photo credit: Bohodas/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Rise of “Il Cacciatore” in Catania

Santapaola, nicknamed il cacciatore (the hunter), rose through the ranks of Sicily’s Mafia in Catania during the 1970s.

He became infamous for his ruthless leadership and was linked to some of the most violent crimes in Italy’s Mafia history.

Convictions for high-profile murders

He was convicted of the 1984 murder of journalist Pippo Fava and the 1982 killing of fellow mobster Alfio Ferlito, along with three police officers during Ferlito’s prison transfer.

Santapaola was also found guilty of involvement in the May 1992 car bombing that killed judge Giovanni Falcone, his wife, and three police officers in what became known as the Capaci massacre.

Weeks later, anti-mafia judge Paolo Borsellino was murdered in another car bombing that claimed the lives of his bodyguards.

Santapaola was among several Sicilian mobsters prosecuted for these attacks, though it was never fully established who ordered the bombings.

Capture and life sentence

After years on the run, Santapaola was captured in a Sicilian farmhouse in 1993. He spent more than 30 years behind bars under Italy’s strict 41bis regime, which was designed to cut off Mafia bosses from the outside world and prevent them from directing criminal activity from prison.

In 2006, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the murders of Falcone and Borsellino.

Legacy of violence

Santapaola’s reign of terror left a lasting mark on Italy’s fight against organised crime. His involvement in the killings of judges, journalists, and rivals highlighted the Mafia’s brutal attempts to silence opposition.

As one of the most notorious figures in Mafia history, his death closed a chapter on decades of violence that shaped Italy’s battle against organised crime.

Italian justice system highlights resilience as Mafia leader Santapaola dies. Photo credit: Analogu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

30 most notorious famous mobsters and gangsters of all time

Legit.ng earlier reported that throughout history, organized crime syndicates have been responsible for some of the most heinous and ruthless acts of violence and corruption.

These criminal organizations are often led by the most notorious, famous mobsters and gangsters. From Al Capone to John Gotti to Pablo Escobar, the world has seen its fair share of criminal masterminds.

This article reveals some of the world's most famous mobsters and their nicknames. Some of these gangsters share several commonalities, such as being raised in humble or broken homes and dropping out of school at a young age.

Source: Legit.ng