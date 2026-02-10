The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that 97 Nigerians were placed on its deportation list following a nationwide immigration enforcement operation

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that 18 Nigerians had recently been added to its deportation list, raising the total number of individuals set for removal to 97.

The update was published on the DHS website on Tuesday.

Immigration enforcement operation

Officials explained that the arrests were part of a coordinated crackdown across several U.S. states.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents led the operation, which targeted immigrants convicted of serious crimes.

“Worst-of-the-worst” programme

The DHS stated that the deportations were carried out under its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal immigrants programme.

According to the agency, the offences linked to the Nigerians included wire fraud, mail fraud and identity theft. These crimes were described as posing significant financial and security risks.

Full list of offences

The DHS outlined the offences that led to the deportation of the 97 Nigerians. These included:

• Fraud by wire, mail fraud

• Identity theft

• Se x offence

• Carrying prohibited weapon

• Dangerous drugs, mari juana – sell

• Assault, aggravated assault – family strongarm

• Money laundering

• Sexual exploitation of minor – pros titution

• Aggravated assault – non-family strongarm

• Kidnap adult

• Weapon offence

• Larceny

• Flight – escape, escape from custody

• Robbery – street-gun

• Assault, obstruct police

• Aggravated assault – police officer-gun

• Compounding crime

• Driving under influence liquor

• Conspiracy

• Counterfeiting

• False statement, false citizenship

• Fraud – illegal use credit cards

• Computer crimes

DHS position

The DHS emphasised that the deportation programme was designed to remove individuals who posed threats to public safety.

The agency described the Nigerians on the list as part of a group of offenders it considered among the “worst-of-the-worst.”

