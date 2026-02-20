Flying is often described as the safest way to travel, but recent incidents have shaken public confidence

Flying is often described as the safest way to travel, yet recent images of a flaming aircraft on a India runway and a door blown off an Alaska Airlines flight have unsettled passengers.

Aviation experts say that while accidents may appear sudden, they are usually the result of a chain of events.

Here are some of the signs that could indicate danger in the skies.

Accident chain in aviation safety

According to WKW, it was explained that accidents rarely stem from a single cause. Instead, they emerge from a sequence of events, often referred to as “links in a chain.”

If one link is added, an incident can escalate into an accident. Conversely, removing a link can prevent disaster.

Equipment malfunctions

Abnormalities in aircraft systems, such as malfunctioning equipment, are often early warning signs.

Even minor technical issues can combine with other factors to create serious risks.

Adverse weather conditions

According to Casey Gerry, unexpected weather changes are another critical factor.

Aviation reports highlight that storms, poor visibility, or sudden wind shifts can overwhelm crews and increase the likelihood of an incident.

Loss of situational awareness

Investigations frequently point to lapses in crew awareness.

When pilots lose track of their position or misjudge their surroundings, the risk of controlled flight into terrain (CFIT) rises sharply.

Runway limitations

Landing at airports with short runways is a recognised hazard. If an aircraft struggles to slow down and the runway ends in water or obstacles, the consequences can be catastrophic.

By contrast, a grassy overrun area may reduce damage and prevent injuries.

Multiple cause factors

Aviation commissions have concluded that some accidents involve as many as 10 essential cause factors.

If any one of these had been absent, the accident might not have occurred. This underlines the importance of monitoring every potential risk.

Incidents vs. Accidents

Expert stressed that the difference between an incident and an accident often lies only in the outcome. An incident may involve the same chain of events but end with less severe consequences.

