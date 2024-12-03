A Nigerian nurse has taken to social media to highlight his accomplishments in the United Kingdom

The nurse left Nigeria in 2020 to continue his nursing profession in a foreign land and has begun thriving in his career

The achievements he displayed online excited many people and served as an inspiration for nurses

A nurse in the diaspora has listed all he has achieved since moving to the UK in 2020.

The nurse, @nrs_kethz, did a throwback to when he was in Nigeria and how things turned around for him abroad.

Nurse showed house he acquired in the UK. Photo Credit: @nrs_kethz

@nrs_kethz noted that he was tired and frustrated with the nursing profession in Nigeria and attached a picture to support his statement.

Some of his throwback pictures showed his iPad and bed, where he prepared for his examination ahead of his relocation.

The nurse also displayed where he lived between 2016 and 2020 and what was in his wardrobe before he left Nigeria.

Talking about his present, he showed a big house that belonged to him and said God blessed him with it. The nurse also posted a picture of his beautiful family on TikTok.

UK-based nurse gets celebrated

Nurse Shugar😘 said:

"My testimony soon in Jesus name 🙏make I dey screenshot my current apartment down."

BeautyArtist/wig vendor said:

"Congratulations Is there any time for one to study nusre that is late someone should please answer."

Lizzyhoneychick01 said:

"Congratulations 🎊 I use this as a point of contact on my endeavours in life🙏🙏so ekun mi derin olorun."

gator1759 said:

"Happy for you sir. and I hope the house is fully paid for? so it doesn't get repossessed once you default in your payment. once again congratulation."

Julietlove091 said:

"Chai.

"When my own story go change.

"Am a registered nurse in Nigeria."

haybiwhy said:

"And person go tell me say make I no travel 😂...

"I no say e no easy anywhere o... but, we go gather go."

ZEE VARIETIES STORES said:

"And the one's wey dey talk say abroad no good abeg which side of abroad dem dey."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady working as a nurse in the US had opened up about her salary.

Lady relocates to work as nurse abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who earned N27,000 in Nigeria had relocated to the UK to work as a registered nurse.

In a post on TikTok, Delight said hospitals in Nigeria don't pay nurses well. She said many hospitals would instead employ auxiliary nurses and pay them a pittance. Delight noted that practising nursing in Nigeria was not for the fainthearted, considering the small salary. She wrote:

"Practising Nursing in Nigeria is not for the weak… Most hospitals pay ridiculous amount… they would rather employ an auxiliary than pay nurses well."

