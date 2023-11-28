To help test-takers, the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) has launched the One Skill Retake

According to the body, the initiative is currently being run in 43 countries, including Nigeria and will remain so throughout 2023

Nigerians seeking overseas studies have a reason to rejoice as IELTS has introduced the One Skill Retake feature for its tests.

IELTS is recognised widely as the world's most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration and is jointly owned by British Council, IDP IELTS, and Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

What is One Skill Retake?

According to IELTS, the One Skill Retake helps test-takers get back on track should they not perform well on the initial test day.

"To help you feel confident going into your IELTS test, we have developed IELTS One Skill Retake. If you didn’t show your full potential on test day in one of the four skills (Listening, Reading, Writing, or Speaking), IELTS One Skill Retake can help you get back on track. You can choose to take IELTS One Skill Retake at any test centre where it is offered," a statement on the exam's body's official website reads.

The body added that the test feature will run throughout 2023 in 43 countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait and Lebanon.

Legit.ng learnt the One Skill Retake can be taken within 60 days of one's original IELTS test and is computer-based.

The new development excited Nigerians and sparked a conversation online.

Nigerians react to the development

@Debiadane said:

"A welcomed development, they should also make it permanent, instead of expiring after 2 years."

@Odinaka9Okonkwo said:

"Oh wow. ....

"Better, Cox the stress of retaking all bcox of a particular part is really not funny... ....never wanted to be in that situation."

@mbkusharki said:

"When will the test validity change from two years to 10 years, just like a drivers license?"

@tete_va_Aayan said:

"Yes you can but you need to verify with the organization you want to send them to.

"Not many organizations are accepting them."

@Lord__Dexter said:

"What they should do is extend the validity of a result. why are people failing simple IELTS?"

